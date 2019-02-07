Exclusive Podcast: Broadway's Backbone with Linda Griffin

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you new episodes of Broadway's Backbone- a podcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone.

Each episode features an interview with a Broadway vet, in which they speak about their life, career and dreams, and the topics that aren't always shared. The life of a gypsy maybe full of passion, but not always filled with glamour. Each guest shares intimate details about their journey. There is no mud slinging, but expect a little dirt. The podcast is in honor of the folks of the ensemble and the people who plan to be them.

Linda Griffin 's full time focus is being happy and that has allowed her to have many full lives. After being a successful concert producer it was a bankruptcy that her to her 1st professional theatre audition. Between being a mom, a wife and horticulturist she appeared on Broadway in "The Drowsy Chaperone", "Something Rotten" and toured the country with her family in her truck. Linda does not let showbiz define her and that is what keeps her spirits and example effervescent.

