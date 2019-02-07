Kelli O'Hara, Stephanie J. Block, Andy Karl, and More Announced for MCC's MISCAST

MCC Theater announces the all-star lineup of performers set for their annual Miscast gala.

The performers include: Tony Award winners Annaleigh Ashford, Gavin Creel, Beth Leavel, Kelli O'Hara, Karen Olivo, and Billy Porter, Tony Award nominees Stephanie J. Block, Joshua Henry, Andy Karl, Taylor Louderman, Orfeh, and Ashley Park; as well as Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles, Kate Rockwell, and Barrett Wilbert Weed. Additional names will be announced shortly.

As previously announced, this year's Miscast gala, an annual showstopper of the theater season, will honor three-time Academy Award nominee, two-time Golden Globe Award winner, four-time Emmy Award winner, and four-time Tony Award nominee Laura Linney. MCC Theater will also pay tribute to longtime Board members Marianne Mills andHarold Newman, for their invaluable contributions to the institution Additionally, MCC Theater will honor performer and playwright Ren Santiago with the 2018 MCC Theater Youth Company Alumni Award. Miscast 2019 will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at The Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center (311 West 34th Street).

Show-only mezzanine level tickets are on sale to the general public beginning today, February 6th, at noon, and are available online at https://mcctheater.org/tix/miscast-2019. To purchase gala tickets, please contact Nick Vermane at (212) 727-7722, ext. 232 or via email at nvermane@mcctheater.org.

For additional information, please visit https://mcctheater.org/tix/miscast-2019

MCC Theater's annual Miscast gala is one of the most exciting and unique theater events in town. Broadway's hottest stars perform songs from roles in which they would never be cast.

Proceeds from Miscast 2019 will support MCC Theater's mission to develop and produce exciting work Off-Broadway, as well as its Youth Company and partnerships with New York City public high schools, and MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights.

The evening includes cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, dinner, and the Miscast Revue.

Last year, Miscast 2018 honored Laurie Metcalf.

Performers from past years include: Uzo Aduba, Beth Behrs, Megan Hilty, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan, Laura Benanti, Jesse L. Martin, Zosia Mamet, Aaron Tveit, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jane Krakowski and many others. Special guests have included, Andy Cohen, Charles Busch, Helen Mirren, Lewis Black, Chris Noth, Edward Albee, Kathleen Turner, Jerry Stiller, Mo Rocca, Isaac Mizrahi, and many more.

