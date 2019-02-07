VIDEO: Get a First Look at WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at The 2019 MAKERS Conference

Click Here for More Articles on WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

The 2019 MAKERS Conference kicked-off last night with a first look at the upcoming Broadway play What the Constitution Means to Me from playwright Heidi Schreck. The show explores how Shreck's teenage self and four generations of females all relate to the founding document and imagine how it will shape the next generation of American women.

The preview of the play, performed live by Schreck, Rosdely Ciprian and Mike Iveso, is part of three days of powerful dialogues at the MAKERS Conference focusing on topics ranging from criminal justice reform and workplace equality to celebrating female firsts and championing young leaders.

Watch the video of the preview below!

MAKERS is a media brand that exists to accelerate the women's movement through stories of real life experiences that ignite passion and action.

The 2019 MAKERS Conference, being held February 6-8 at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California, is the media brands annual gathering for women and men created to accelerate the women's movement- including those who have rewritten laws, reshaped workplaces, and redefined what's possible. From advocates and activists, heads of business and industry, journalists and thought-leaders, actors and athletes and women who serve their communities with courage and compassion. But here's the key: none of them have done it alone which is why this year's conference theme is "All of Us" as MAKERS recognizes what can be achieved when passionate people unify around a singular goal. The Conference streams live on MAKERS.com/Conference.

For more information and to tune-in to the live conference please visit: https://www.makers.com/conference.

