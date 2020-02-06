Wake Up With BWW 2/6: Jeremy Jordan Joins LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Chad Burris Joins MEAN GIRLS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Suddenly, he's Seymour! Jeremy Jordan will take over the role of 'Seymour' in Little Shop of Horrors on March 17 at The Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street). Tickets are on sale through May 10, 2020.

Mean Girls is getting a new Damian! Chad Burris will step into the role of Damian Hubbard in Mean Girls on Broadway, beginning March 10. Burris, who currently stars as Olaf in Frozen on Broadway, takes over for Tony nominee Grey Henson, who plays his final performance on March 8.

The lineup of performers has been set for the 20th Annual Miscast Gala. The performers include (in alphabetical order): Raúl Esparza, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Joshua Henry, LaChanze, Katrina Lenk, Ben Platt, Isaac Powell, Ephraim Sykes, Aaron Tveit, and Adrienne Warren.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Quiz: Which BEETLEJUICE Character Are You?

We're celebrating the birthday of Tony nominee Alex Brightman by giving you the chance to see which of Beetlejuice's iconic characters you are with some fun personality questions. Take the quiz below!. (more...)

2) Breaking: Jeremy Jordan Will Take Over as Seymour in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan will take over the role of 'Seymour' in Little Shop of Horrors on March 17 at The Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street). . (more...)

4) Ben Platt, Aaron Tveit, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Katrina Lenk and More Join 20th Annual MISCAST Gala

MCC Theater (Bob LuPone, Bernie Telsey, and Will Cantler, Artistic Directors; Blake West, Executive Director) has announced the all-star lineup of performers set for the 20th Annual Miscast Gala.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

All The Natalie Portmans begins performances today off-Broadway!

All The Natalie Portmans- a fantastical new coming-of-age comedy written by C.A. Johnson (MCC debut) and directed by Kate Whoriskey (Sweat, Ruined)- is now in rehearsals. The cast features Joshua Boone, Montego Glover, Elise Kibler, Renika Williams and Kara Young.

The show plays in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space ,511 West 52nd Street with official opening night set for Monday, February 24th.

What we're geeking out over: Chad Burris Will Join MEAN GIRLS on Broadway as Damian

BroadwayWorld has learned that Chad Burris will step into the role of Damian Hubbard in Mean Girls on Broadway, beginning March 10. Burris, who currently stars as Olaf in Frozen on Broadway, takes over for Tony nominee Grey Henson, who plays his final performance on March 8.

Burris made his Broadway debut in Frozen. He also starred in the National Tour of The Book of Mormon. Regional Theatre: Original Cast, Almost Famous the Musical at The Old Globe, The Muny, Cleveland Playhouse, Cape Playhouse, and Arkansas Repertory Theatre. He is also an accomplished writer and producer, having created the critically acclaimed web series, "City Boyz."

What we're watching: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer and Emmy Raver-Lampman in the New Trailer for GUN & POWDER

Solea Pfeiffer (New York City Center's Evita, West Coast Premiere of Hamilton) and Emmy Raver-Lampman (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton) star as the Clarke sisters, Mary and Martha, in Signature Theatre's world premiere production of Gun & Powder with book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri and music by Ross Baum.

Social Butterfly: Roger Bart Performs 'It Works!' from BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical

⚡️? REHEARSAL EXCLUSIVE ?⚡️

Click ▶️ to hear brand new song 'It Works' performed by our very own Dr Emmett L. Brown, @TheTonyAwards winner - @RogerBartoffic!



Set your destination to the @PalaceandOpera from Feb 20! Book Your Tickets Yesterday: https://t.co/1rncfsx1ZQ ? pic.twitter.com/F4hJhqRkMk - Back to the Future (@BTTFmusical) February 5, 2020

Tony Award winner, Roger Bart, will star as 'Dr Emmett Brown' in the world premiere of BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical, which opens at the Manchester Opera House this month.

Get a sneak peek of the show and Roger in the iconic role as he performs, "It Works!" a triumphant ode to scientific success.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





