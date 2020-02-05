Ben Platt, Aaron Tveit, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Katrina Lenk and More Join 20th Annual MISCAST Gala

MCC Theater (Bob LuPone, Bernie Telsey, and Will Cantler, Artistic Directors; Blake West, Executive Director) has announced the all-star lineup of performers set for the 20th Annual Miscast Gala.

The performers include (in alphabetical order): four-time Tony Award® nominee and TV star Raúl Esparza, five-time Emmy Award® nominee and TV star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, three-time Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, Tony Award winner LaChanze, Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk, Grammy Award© and Tony Award winner Ben Platt, Grammy Award nominee Isaac Powell, Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes, Grammy Award nominee Aaron Tveit, and Tony Award nominee Adrienne Warren.

As previously announced, this year's Miscast gala, an annual showstopper of the theater season, will honor Golden Globe Award© winner Oscar Isaac. MCC Theater will also pay tribute to Board Chair Susan Raanan. Additionally, MCC Theater will honor Alexander Lambie & César Rosado with the 2020 MCC Theater Youth Company Alumni Awards.

Miscast 20 will be held Monday, April 6, 2020 at The Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center (311 West 34th Street).

"When we held the first Miscast, we did not imagine it would grow into an annual tradition. And one that we look forward to every year as much as the fans. This year's group of performers features many Miscast veterans and beloved MCC alumni," says MCC Co-Artistic Director Bernie Telsey.

"As we hit this 20 year Miscast milestone, it's fitting to honor Oscar Isaac - an incredibly exciting actor, someone who is unafraid to take risks and to the stage again and again. Oscar personifies all that is great about New York theater and theater artists. We're thrilled to honor him as we also celebrate MCC Theater. This night of song supports our ongoing work of championing emerging playwrights and thrilling new stories that represent the diverse and varied experiences of the world we inhabit and share."

Show-only mezzanine level tickets are on sale to the general public beginning today and are available online at mcctheater.org/miscast. To purchase gala tickets, please contact Sara Stevens at (212) 727-7722, ext. 205 or via email at sstevens@mcctheater.org.

For additional information, please visit mcctheater.org.

MCC Theater's annual Miscast gala is one of the most exciting and unique theater events in town. Broadway's hottest stars perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

Proceeds from Miscast 20 will support MCC Theater's mission to develop and produce exciting work Off-Broadway, as well as its Youth Company and partnerships with New York City public high schools, and MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights.

The evening includes cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, dinner, and the Miscast Revue.

Last year's Miscast gala honored Laura Linney.

Performers from past years include: Uzo Aduba, Beth Behrs, Megan Hilty, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan, Laura Benanti, Jesse L. Martin, Zosia Mamet, Aaron Tveit, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jane Krakowski and many others. Special guests have included, Andy Cohen, Charles Busch, Helen Mirren, Lewis Black, Chris Noth, Edward Albee, Kathleen Turner, Jerry Stiller, Mo Rocca, Isaac Mizrahi, and many more.

