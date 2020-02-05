VIDEO: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer and Emmy Raver-Lampman in the New Trailer for GUN & POWDER

Solea Pfeiffer (New York City Center's Evita, West Coast Premiere of Hamilton) and Emmy Raver-Lampman (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton) star as the Clarke sisters, Mary and Martha, in Signature Theatre's world premiere production of Gun & Powder with book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri and music by Ross Baum.

Gun & Powder runs now through February 23, 2020 in Signature Theatre's intimate MAX Theatre and will be directed by Robert O'Hara (Broadway's Slave Play).

Pfeiffer and Raver-Lampman are joined by Marva Hicks (Broadway's Motown: The Musical, Caroline, Or Change) as Tallulah Clarke, Dan Tracy (Broadway's Waitress) as Jesse, and Donald Webber Jr. (Broadway's Hamilton, Motown: The Musical) as Elijah.

The ensemble is rounded out by Yvette Monique Clark (Hairspray National Tour), Wyn Delano (Amazing Grace National Tour), Christian Douglas (Arena Stage's Newsies), Amber Lenell Jones (Constellation Theatre Company's AIDA), Rayshun LaMarr (NBC's The Voice), Da'Von T. Moody (Ford's Theatre's The Wiz), Crystal Mosser (Signature's Grand Hotel), Christopher Richardson (Signature's Assassins), Awa Sal Secka (Signature's Jesus Christ Superstar), Eleanor Todd (Signature's Passion) and Kanysha Williams (Signature's Soul Divas). Swings include Montel Butler, Alex De Bard, Calvin Malone, Adelina Mitchell, and Kylie Clare Smith.

Gun & Powder is inspired by the true story of Mary and Martha Clarke -African American twins-who pass themselves as White to help settle their mother's sharecropper debt and seize the funds by any means necessary. However, their bond of sisterhood is tested when they fall in love with two very different men.

Gun & Powder is a recipient of the Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater and an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. It was developed through the SigWorks: Musical Theater Lab at Signature Theatre and is presented by special arrangement with Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez and Fiona Rudin.

The creative team includes Musical Direction by Darryl Ivey (Broadway's Shuffle Along), Choreography by Byron Easley (Broadway's Slave Play), Scenic Design by Emmy Award winner Jason Sherwood (FOX's RENT, Signature's A Chorus Line), Lighting Design by Alex Jainchill (Broadway's Old Times), Costume Design by Dede Ayite (Broadway's Slave Play, Signature's Jelly's Last Jam), Sound Design by Ryan Hickey (Signature's A Chorus Line), Wig, Hair and Makeup Design by J. Jared Janas (Broadway's Jagged Little Pill, Signature's Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing), Projection Design by Kaitlyn Pietras (Oregon Shakespeare Festival's How to Catch Creation) and Jason H. Thompson (Broadway's Baby It's You!), Orchestrations by John Clancy (Broadway's Mean Girls), Assistant Direction by Jacob Janssen, New York Casting by Kaitlin Shaw, CSA Tara Rubin Casting, DC Casting by Kelly Crandall d'Amboise, Production Stage Manager Kerry Epstein, Assistant Stage Manager Madison Bahr, and Production Assistant Joey Blakely.





