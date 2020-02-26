Wake Up With BWW 2/26: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Madison Square Garden, THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN Opens, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We'd first like to wish a happy opening to The Unsinkable Molly Brown, starring Beth Malone, which officially opens off-Broadway tonight!

Tonight is the free student performance of To Kill a Mockingbird at Madison Square Garden! It will become the first-ever Broadway play to perform at the venue, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students.

A casting update has been released for the role of Lydia in Beetlejuice, following Sophia Anne Caruso's abrupt departure. Dana Steingold and Presley Ryan will alternate in the role through March 1. Future casting beyond that date has yet to be announced.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Dana Steingold and Presley Ryan Will Alternate As Lydia In BEETLEJUICE on Broadway Through 3/1

by Alan Henry

BroadwayWorld has learned that following Sophia Anne Caruso's sudden departure from the production, Presley Ryan and Dana Steingold will split role of Lydia Deetz in BEETLEJUICE on Broadway going forward. Sophia Anne Caruso played her last performance last Wednesday.. (more...)

2) WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Will Be Filmed For Future Release; Submit to Be in Live Audience!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, What the Constitution Means to Me is in the process of being recorded for eventual future release. BroadwayWorld has now learned from a production representative that in addition to being filmed at the end of the show's Broadway run in August, additional footage will be captured next week at a Brooklyn soundstage. No details have been released yet on where and when the recording may be released.i??. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: Get a First Look at THE PRINCE OF EGYPT at London's Dominion Theatre

The new musical The Prince of Egypt is now in previews at London's Dominion Theatre. The production, which features a cast and orchestra of almost 60 artists, officially opens on Tuesday (25 February 2020) for a limited engagement until Saturday 12 September 2020.. (more...)

4) THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Extends By 7 Weeks At Dominion Theatre

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the brand-new musical that officially opens tonight (Tuesday 25 February 2020) at London's Dominion Theatre, has added 7 extra weeks to its limited engagement with 100,000 new tickets now on sale to Saturday 31 October 2020.. (more...)

5) Celia Rose Gooding, Sophia Anne Caruso, Andrew Burnap & More Named Finalists for Clive Barnes Awards

The Clive Barnes Foundation, today announced finalists for the 10th Annual Clive Barnes Awards, recognizing excellence in Theater and Dance. According to the New York Times, the list includes Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice), Andrew Burnap (The Inheritance), and Christopher Livingston (The Great Society) in the theatre category, and India Bradley, Roman Mejia, Kellie Drobnick, and Aran Bell in the dance category.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

To Kill a Mockingbird holds a free student performance at Madison Square Garden tonight!

The Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher, and based on Harper Lee's classic novel, will become the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden, on February 26, 2020, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students.

The Unsinkable Molly Brown officially opens off-Broadway tonight!

Transport Group's The Unsinkable Molly Brown is currently playing at Abrons Arts Center! The cast of The Unsinkable Molly Brown is Tony Award nominee Beth Malone (Fun Home) as Molly Brown; David Aron Damane (The Book of Mormon, Big River, The Life) as JJ; Whitney Bashor (The Bridges of Madison County) as Julia; Omar Lopez-Cepero (On Your Feet!) as Vincenzo; Alex Gibson (SpongeBob SquarePants; Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) as Erich; and Paolo Montalban (Pacific Overtures, The King and I) as Arthur. Rounding out the cast are Paula Leggett Chase; Kaitlyn Davidson; Tyrone Davis, Jr.; Gregg Goodbrod; Michael Halling; Karl Josef Co; Nikka Graff Lanzarone; Shina Ann Morris; Keven Quillon; and CoCo Smith.

Set Your DVR...

Bobby Cannavale will appear on TODAY!

What we're geeking out over: Greg Kinnear Will Make Broadway Debut as TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD's Next Atticus Finch

Academy Award nominee and two-time Emmy Award winner Greg Kinnear will make his Broadway debut in the iconic role of 'Atticus Finch' in the Broadway production of To Kill A Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher, and based on Harper Lee's classic novel, beginning Tuesday, April 21. Two-time Golden Globe® winner Ed Harris' final performance will be on Sunday, April 19.

What we're watching: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Prepares to Make History at Madison Square Garden

The Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher, and based on Harper Lee's classic novel, will become the first-ever Broadway play to perform at The World's Most Famous Arena, New York's Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Priscilla Lopez, who turns 72 today!

Priscilla Lopez is currently starring in Grand Horizons on Broadway! She was last seen on Broadway in the Tony Award Musical revival of Pippin, in the role of Berthe. The trapeze flying Granny. She then toured the USA and played Tokyo, where she joined her fellow 1972 Pippin alum, John Rubinstein. In Lin Manuel Miranda's Tony Winning In the Heights, she originated the role of Camila Rosario. She previously appeared in Nilo Cruz's Pulitzer Prize winning play Anna in the Tropics. She received a Tony Award as Best Featured Actress for her portrayal as Harpo Marx in the Broadway musical A Day in Hollywood A Night in the Ukraine and her performance as the original Diana Morales in A Chorus Line led to an OBIE Award and Tony Nomination, where she introduced the songs "Nothing" and "What I Did For Love". Her Broadway credits include: The Sister's Rosenswieg,Nine the Musical, The Boyfriend, Lysistrata, Pippin (1972), Company, Her First Roman, Henry Sweet Henry and Breakfast At Tiffany's. Off Broadway: Beauty of the Father, The Oldest Profession, newyorkers, Eric Weinberger"s Class Mother's 68 (Drama Desk Nomination), The Passion of Frida Kahlo, Antigone in New York, Other People's Money, Extremities, Buck and Your Own Thing. Los Angeles and Regionally:Irma La Douce, Vanities, Death and the Maiden and Matthew Lopez's Somewhere. Her film credits include Maid in Manhattan as Jennifer Lopez's mother, Center Stage, Revenge of the Nerds II, Tony 'n' Tina's Wedding, Musical Chairs and Swimming with the Fishes.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





