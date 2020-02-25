WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Will Be Filmed For Future Release; Submit to Be in Live Audience!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, What the Constitution Means to Me is in the process of being recorded for eventual future release. BroadwayWorld has now learned from a production representative that in addition to being filmed at the end of the show's Broadway run in August, additional footage will be captured next week at a Brooklyn soundstage. No details have been released yet on where and when the recording may be released.i??

18-35 year-olds who wish to be a part of the audience can submit for free tickets for the March 2 filming HERE.

Heidi Schreck's timely and galvanizing play, directed by Oliver Butler, became a sensation off-Broadway last fall before transferring to Broadway this spring and receiving twoTony Award nominations (Best Play, Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play), two Drama Desk Award nominations (Outstanding Play, Outstanding Actress in a Play), two Drama League Award nominations (Outstanding Production of a Play, Distinguished Performance), an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination (Outstanding New Broadway Play) and aLucille Lortel Award nomination (Best Play). It was recently named a Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, received the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best American Play, and the Obie Award for Best New American Play.

Fifteen-year-old Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition money by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In her boundary-breaking new play, the Obie Award winner resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women in her family and the founding document that shaped their lives. This hilarious, hopeful and "achingly human" (Exeunt Magazine) exploration breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it might impact the lives of future generations.

Broadway actress Cassie Beck (The Rose Tattoo, The Humans) will star in the next segment of the national tour. Beck assumes the role of "Heidi" from Maria Dizzia, who is performing in previously announced engagements in Los Angeles at the Mark Taper Forum (January 12 through February 28, 2020) and in Chicago at the Broadway Playhouse (March 4 through April 12, 2020). Additional cities for the remainder of the tour will continue to be announced this winter and spring. For a complete list of cities, visit constitutionbroadway.com.

What the Constitution Means to Me will play the Knight Theatre at Levine Center for the Arts (Blumenthal Performing Arts) June 23 thru July 5, followed by Nashville at the Polk Theatre (TPAC) July 14 to July 19, 2020, Boston at the Huntington Avenue Theatre July 28 to August 23, 2020 (where it opens the Huntington Theatre Company's 2020/2021 season) and La Jolla at La Jolla Playhouse September 1 - September 27, 2020.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You