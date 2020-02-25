Celia Rose Gooding, Sophia Anne Caruso, Andrew Burnap & More Named Finalists for Clive Barnes Awards

The Clive Barnes Foundation announced today the finalists and date for the 10th Annual Clive Barnes Awards. Hosted by New York Post columnist and WOR radio personality Michael Riedel, the presentation of the annual awards recognizing excellence in theater and dance will take place on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 3:00pm at the Walter Reade Theater at Lincoln Center (165 West 65th Street), in memory of founder Valerie Taylor-Barnes.

In this year's Theater Artist Award category, three of the four finalists made their Broadway debuts this season in roles that led to their nomination: Andrew Burnap, for his portrayal of Toby Darling in Matthew Lopez's contemporary gay epic The Inheritance; Celia Rose Gooding as adopted daughter Frankie Healy in the Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill; and Christopher Livingston in the dual roles of James Bevel/Jimmie Lee Jackson in Lincoln Center Theater's The Great Society. Mr. Livingston is also recognized for his work in Roundabout Underground's production of Selina Fillinger's Something Clean. Sophia Anne Caruso, who recently starred in Beetlejuice as Lydia, the young girl who summons the title demon, rounds out the quartet of Theater Artist finalists.

Two members of the New York City Ballet corps de ballet have been selected as finalists for the 2020 Dance Artist Award. India Bradley, who joined the corps in August 2018, is joined by 2019 Princess Grace Award winner Roman Mejia. American Ballet Theatre's Aran Bell, who was recently promoted to soloist following two seasons in the corps de ballet, and Twyla Tharp Dance's Kellie Drobnick, soon to be seen in the Steven Spielberg remake of West Side Story, complete this year's finalists in the field of dance.

All finalists receive a cash prize of $500, while the winners of each category will receive an award of $5,000.

The 10th Annual Clive Barnes Awards will mark the first ceremony since the passing of Valerie Taylor-Barnes in November 2019. A former soloist with the Royal Ballet and a beloved teacher of dance, Ms. Taylor-Barnes created The Clive Barnes Foundation in 2009 in loving memory of her husband, New York Times and New York Post theater and dance critic Clive Barnes. Holly Jones, Associate Producer at The Yard on Martha's Vineyard, and Lloyd Mayor (Martha Graham Dance Company soloist and 2013 Clive Barnes Award winner), have assumed the roles of Co-Presidents of The Clive Barnes Foundation.

"Lloyd and I are thrilled to honor both the legacies of Clive and Valerie and their continual support of young dance and theatre artists through the work of the Foundation," says Jones. "We look forward to recognizing exceptional talent in our community for many years to come."

Previous winners of the Theatre Artist Award are Edmund Donovan (Lewiston/Clarkston), Evan Ruggiero (Bastard Jones), Khris Davis (The Royale), Dave Thomas Brown (The Legend of Georgia McBride), Alex Sharp (Tony Award winner, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Jonny Orsini (The Nance), Rob McClure (Tony Award nominee, Chaplin), MJ Rodriguez (RENT), and Nina Arianda (Tony Award winner, Venus in Fur).

Past Dance Artist Award winners include Zoey Anderson (Parsons Dance), Gemma Bond (American Ballet Theatre), Indiana Woodward (New York City Ballet), Gabe Stone Shayer (American Ballet Theatre), Russell Janzen (New York City Ballet), Lloyd Mayor (Martha Graham Dance Company), Lauren Lovette (New York City Ballet), Isabella Boylston (American Ballet Theatre), and Chase Finlay (New York City Ballet).

The finalists and winners for the Dance and Theater Artist Awards are chosen by the Selection Committee, which is comprised of a panel of critics and performers in each field. This year's Selection Committee for the Clive Barnes Awards includes: William H. Ausman, Diana Byer, Pia Catton, Jenny Chiang, Frank DiLella, George Dorris, Erik Forrest Jackson, Patrick Pacheco, and James Sutton.

Throughout his professional life, Clive Barnes was caring and generous to his colleagues and friends; always ready to advise and listen. After his death, many condolence letters spoke of his generosity and practical help, especially to young people. In this spirit, The Clive Barnes Foundation was formed in 2009 by Valerie Taylor-Barnes to create annual awards giving recognition, encouragement, and financial support to two talented young professionals and, thus, honoring the memory of the many years of critical work and the warm personal generosity of Clive Barnes.

The Foundation gives an annual award to two talented young professionals in the artistic fields of dance and theater.

The Clive Barnes Foundation Board of Directors includes Holly Jones (Co-President), Lloyd Mayor (Co-President), William H. Ausman (Vice President), Charles Askegard, George Dorris, Paloma Herrera, Michelle Mathesius, Michael Riedel, and Spring Sirkin.

