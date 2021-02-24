Wake Up With BWW 2/24: Nimax Plans to Reopen its West End Theatres on May 17, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Nimax chief executive Nica Burns has announced plans to reopen all six of the company's West End theatres on May 17. This includes the Apollo, Duchess, Garrick, Lyric, Palace and Vaudeville Theatres.

The inaugural NY PopsUp performance took place on Saturday, February 20, at 12:30 for staff at the Javits Center. The event was a NYC Love Riot led by Jon Batiste, featuring Ayodele Casel and Anthony Roth Costanzo in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Broadway actor Donna Vivino has released a parody of the Waitress anthem, "She Used to Be Mine" with a pandemic spin. In "She Used To Be Blonde" Donna humorously explores of vanity, aging, and showbiz, quarantining all the while.

1) An Always Up-to-Date Schedule of Musical Film Adaptations!

by Taylor Brethauer-Hamling

Get the latest news on upcoming film adaptations, the schedule of movie musicals in development or production, and more with our always up-to-date musical film adaptation schedule!. (more...)

2) HAMILTON Funko Pops Are Now Available for Pre-Order!

Hamilton Funko Pops are set to be released this summer, with Hamilton Pop figurines and keychains now available for pre-order. You can collect mini Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, George Washington, and the Schuyler sisters.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Ben Platt Channels His Inner Elphaba in Latest TikTok

Is Ben Platt vying for the role of Elphaba in the upcoming Wicked film adaptation? Joking aside, the Dear Evan Hansen star recently posted a TikTok of him belting 'No Good Deed' from Wicked.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 12pm, his special guest is Laura Bell Bundy!

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin Starring Renée Fleming, Ramón Vargas, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, conducted by Valery Gergiev. Production by Robert Carsen. From February 24, 2007. Tune in here!

- Stars in the House continues tonight at 8pm with special guests TBA.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: KENAN is Taylor Louderman's Comedy Bootcamp

Broadway's own Regina George is hitting the small screen! Tony nominee Taylor Louderman stars as Tami in the new sitcom KENAN, which premiered last week on NBC.

This single-camera comedy follows a widowed dad, Kenan (Kenan Thompson), who's juggling a high-profile job as the host of an Atlanta morning show and raising his two girls. As Kenan tries to move on, his father-in-law (Don Johnson), brother (Chris Redd) and co-workers all have strong opinions on the best way to live his life.

BroadwayWorld had the pleasure of speaking to Louderman about the difference between her work onscreen and her work in musical theatre, learning more about comedy from Kenan Thompson, and what she thinks the future of theatre could look like.

