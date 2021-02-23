HAMILTON Funko Pops Are Now Available for Pre-Order!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hamilton
Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, George Washington, and the Schuyler sisters collectibles are available for preorder today, and will be shipped in July.

Feb. 23, 2021  
EW has announced that Hamilton Funko Pops are set to be released this summer, with Hamilton Pop figurines and keychains now available for pre-order. You can collect mini Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, George Washington, and the Schuyler sisters.

You can preorder on Walmart and Entertainment Earth.

"It is extremely rare to see American history have an impact on today's pop culture the way Hamilton has," shared Lauren Winarski, senior manager of licensing at Funko. "To not only celebrate that achievement but also introduce Funko to a Broadway audience is the kind of partnership we love."

Prices range from $4.99 for a keychain to $10.99 for a Funko Pop.

Hamilton is the revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.


