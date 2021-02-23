Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Updates
Feb. 23, 2021  
Nimax Plans to Reopen All Six of its Theatres on May 17

Nimax chief executive Nica Burns has announced plans to reopen all six of the company's West End theatres on May 17, The Stage reports. This includes the Apollo, Duchess, Garrick, Lyric, Palace and Vaudeville Theatres.

This comes after the government announcement that theatres can reopen from May 17, with social distancing in place.

"We are definitely going to open all six theatres with social distancing, and are now working on our reopening plan to do that," Burns said. "The moment we have completed that - we have lots of people to talk to - we will announce it."

Prior to the shutdown, Nimax's theatres housed shows including Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Six, and Magic Goes Wrong.

Details have yet to be announcement on which shows will reopen the theatres, and exact information on the reopening plan. That information is expected later this week.

"We have a no-earlier-than date for reopening without social distancing but it's not guaranteed," Burns said. "Big shows need certainty and planning. All the producers will be looking at their options and we all have to wait, as that is much more complex."

Read more on The Stage.


