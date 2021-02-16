Wake Up With BWW 2/16: Laura Osnes and Nathan Johnson Sing 'A Whole New World' and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Check out an exclusive clip from Laura Osnes' concert with Seth Rudetsky, which premiered yesterday, featuring Laura and her husband Nathan Johnson singing 'A Whole New World' from Aladdin!

In a new, exclusive clip from the upcoming documentary "Still Working 9 to 5," original Broadway cast member Allison Janney talks about respecting the women who came before, who paved the way towards the equal rights conversations we have today.

The West End production of 42nd Street, filmed live at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, is coming to DVD and Blu-Ray on May 25, 2021!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Exclusive: Laura Osnes and Husband Nathan Johnson Perform 'A Whole New World' on THE SETH CONCERT SERIES

by Team BWW

Check out an exclusive clip from the concert, which premiered yesterday, featuring Laura and her husband Nathan Johnson singing 'A Whole New World' from Aladdin!. (more...)

2) 9 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!

by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!. (more...)

3) 42ND STREET is Coming to DVD and Blu-Ray This Spring

The West End production of 42nd Street, filmed live at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, is coming to DVD and Blu-Ray this spring. The production is currently streaming on BroadwayHD, released by the company Liberator Film Services. The production company has announced that the musical will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray on May 25, 2021.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Jay Armstrong Johnson

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Verdi's Falstaff Starring Mirella Freni, Barbara Bonney, Marilyn Horne, Bruno Pola, and Paul Plishka, conducted by James Levine. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From October 10, 1992. Tune in here!

- Stars in the House continues tonight at 8pm with Black Theatre United's Behind the Scenes: Up Front with co-hosts Carin Ford and Lisa Dawn joined by Theron Alexander (Stage Manager), Anthony Jones (Head Sound Engineer)​, Mia Neal (Hair Designer) and​ Kendra Moore (Company Manager)​​.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Allison Janney Respects Women Who Paved the Way in New Documentary STILL WORKING 9 TO 5

In a new, exclusive clip from the upcoming documentary "Still Working 9 to 5," original Broadway cast member Allison Janney talks about respecting the women who came before, who paved the way towards the equal rights conversations we have today.

Social Butterfly: Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Takeover Our Instagram!

Kyle Taylor Parker took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story this past Friday, February 12. Missed all the fun? No worries! Watch the story highlights below as he celebrates the release of his latest album.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!