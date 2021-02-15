42ND STREET is Coming to DVD and Blu-Ray This Spring

The West End production of 42nd Street, filmed live at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, is coming to DVD and Blu-Ray this spring, FilmedOnStage reports.

The production is currently streaming on BroadwayHD, released by the company Liberator Film Services. The production company has announced that the musical will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray on May 25, 2021.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Kinky Boots will be released on the same day, as well as The Wind in the Willows and From Here to Eternity.

Pre-orders for 42nd Street are currently unavailable but are expected to start this month.

Read more on FilmedOnStage.

42nd Street tells the story of Young Peggy Sawyer, fresh off the bus from small-town America and just another face in the chorus line on Broadway's newest show. But when the leading lady gets injured, Peggy might just have the shot at stardom she's always dreamed of.

The production stars Clare Halse, Bonnie Langford, and Tom Lister, alongside Philip Bertioli, Jasna Ivir, Christopher Howell, Matthew Goodgame, Graeme Henderson, Bruce Montague, Mark McKarracher, Emma Caffrey, Ella Martine, Clare Rickard, Sara Bispham, and Paul Knight.