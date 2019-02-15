Wake Up With BWW 2/15: New MOULIN ROUGE Trailer, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Happy Friday! Finish off your week by catching up on today's top Broadway news!

First, we're falling in love with Moulin Rouge, which just released a new trailer yesterday! The show, starring Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo, released the video, titled 'Love' on Valentine's Day.

In bigger news, we've learned that the upcoming Michael Jackson musical, Don't Stop Til You Get Enough, will forego an out of town premiere, which was previously set for Chicago. Instead, the show is expected to make its premiere on Broadway in 2020.

Boyfriends Ben Levi Ross and Taylor Trensch sang a special duet version of 'Only Us' from Dear Evan Hansen. The men have both played Evan Hansen - on tour and on Broadway respectively, in addition to playing opposite each other on Broadway (with Ross as Jared.)

1) VIDEO: Celebrate Love Like the French with New Footage from Broadway-Bound MOULIN ROUGE!

by Stage Tube

Moulin Rouge! The Musical based on the 2001 Twentieth Century Fox Motion Picture by Baz Luhrmann, has released a new trailer, 'Love.' Moulin Rouge! The Musical will open on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Previews will begin June 28, 2019 prior to a July 25 opening night.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Ben Levi Ross and Taylor Trensch Sing 'Only Us' from DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Boyfriends Ben Levi Ross and Taylor Trensch have both played Evan Hansen - on tour and on Broadway respectively, in addition to playing opposite each other on Broadway (with Ross as Jared.) Today, in honor of Valentine's Day, the show has released a special duet version of 'Only Us.' Check out the video below!. (more...)

3) Breaking: Michael Jackson DON'T STOP 'TIL YOU GET ENOUGH Cancels Chicago Premiere, Opens Cold on Broadway Summer 2020

The new musical Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough will now have its world premiere on Broadway when it opens in summer of next year.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Josh Groban Creates Album of Wedding Songs on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

by Stage Tube

Josh Groban appeared last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he featured a parody album of wedding songs, called Josh't Married.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Get A First Look At Norm Lewis, Jessie Mueller, and Rosie O'Donnell in THE MUSIC MAN

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' Broadway Center Stage production of Meredith Willson's The Music Man starring Tony Award® nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess) as Harold Hill, Tony Award®-winning actress Jessie Mueller (Waitress, Carousel, Beautiful) as Marian Paroo, and Broadway, film, and television star Rosie O'Donnell as Mrs. Paroo. The semi-staged concert production is directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful, Broadway Center Stage: How to Succeed...) with choreography by Chris Bailey (Jerry Springer: The Opera, The New Yorkers at Encores!) and music direction by James Moore (Miss Saigon, the Kennedy Center's Follies and Ragtime).. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Samantha Barks Stars in the FOR LOVE OR MONEY Trailer

Samantha Barks, currently starring in the critically acclaimed Broadway musical, PRETTY WOMAN, based off the popular romantic comedy feature film of the same name, is gearing up for her next film project the indie romance, FOR LOVE OR MONEY. The film is being distributed by Gravitas Ventures, a RED ARROW Studios company and will be available in select theaters and on demand March 15th and is currently live for preorder on iTunes. Preorder your copy here!

What we're geeking out over: Westminster Dog Show Winner Makes Broadway Debut in PRETTY WOMAN

Click here for more photos!

The 'Best in Show' winner of this year's Westminster Dog Show made his Broadway debut last night! King, the Wire Fox Terrier had a walk-on role during last night's performance of Pretty Woman.

BroadwayWorld was there for his big moment and you can check out the photos!

What we're watching: Andy Mientus Performs 'Valentine's Day' The First Single From THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT

Celebrate "Valentine's Day" with the single and music video of the same name from The Jonathan Larson Project, sung by Broadway's Andy Mientus.

The album is currently available for pre-order and is scheduled for release in physical, digital, and streaming formats on Friday, April 5. Customers who pre-order the digital album will immediately receive a download of the new single "Valentine's Day" - a song cut from the original production of Rent - in addition to the previously released first single "Greene Street." Pre-order the album at ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/jonathanlarsonproject.

Social Butterfly: Watch Tony Yazbeck and More Sing 'Into the Fire' in Rehearsals for THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL!

On February 18, Manhattan Concert Productions will present a concert performance of Frank Wildhorn and Nan Knighton's musical comedy The Scarlet Pimpernel at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center. Gabriel Barre (Stage Director) and Jason Howland (Music Director) reunite to lead the cast and creative team in this concert performance of The Scarlet Pimpernel. The performance will feature a chorus of over 200 singers from the across the United States, a professional cast and creative team, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!

