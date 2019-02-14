BWW Exclusive: Samantha Barks Stars in the FOR LOVE OR MONEY Trailer

Samantha Barks, currently starring in the critically acclaimed Broadway musical, PRETTY WOMAN, based off the popular romantic comedy feature film of the same name, is gearing up for her next film project the indie romance, FOR LOVE OR MONEY. The film is being distributed by Gravitas Ventures, a RED ARROW Studios company and will be available in select theaters and on demand March 15th and is currently live for preorder on iTunes. Preorder your copy here!

Watch the trailer below!

Mark's (Robert Kazinsky, "True Blood") life is going great; he's about to become a multi-millionaire and he's marrying the love of his life, Connie (Samantha Barks, LES MISÉRABLES). However, all is not what it appears to be in Mark's perfect life. Turns out, Connie has been secretly plotting to steal his impending millions. Not to be made a fool, Mark quickly puts a plan into action to see just how far Connie is willing to go to get her hands his money.

"Mark and the talented cast have made a lovers' quarrel comedy that harkens back to classics such asThe War of the Roses while hilariously updating the premise for a modern audience," said Tony Piantedosi, Director of Acquisitions at Gravitas Ventures.

Gravitas Ventures, a RED ARROW Studios company, is a leading all rights distributor of independent feature films and documentaries. Founded in 2006, Gravitas connects independent filmmakers and producers with distribution opportunities across the globe. Working with talented directors and producers, Gravitas Ventures has distributed thousands of films into over a hundred million homes in NORTH AMERICA - over one billion homes worldwide. Recent releases include Score: A Film Music Documentary; California Typewriter; LEGION of Brothers; Katie Holmes' feature directorial debut; All We Had, Colin Hanks' All Things Must Pass; Being Evel from Academy Award winning director Daniel Junge and producer Johnny Knoxville; and For The Love of Spock from Director Adam Nimoy.

Red ARROW Studios is one of the world's leading creators and distributors of entertainment content. RED ARROW Studios is comprised of 20 production companies in seven territories, including 10 companies based in the United States; world-leading multi-platform digital network Studio71, based in six countries; and global film and TV distributors RED ARROW Studios International and Gravitas Ventures.

The group's significant output includes scripted, non-scripted and formatted content and IP, from TV and film to short-form and branded content, made for an array of global networks and platforms.

