Photo Coverage: Westminster Dog Show Winner Makes Broadway Debut in PRETTY WOMAN

The 'Best in Show' winner of this year's Westminster Dog Show made his Broadway debut last night! King, the Wire Fox Terrier had a walk-on role during last night's performance of Pretty Woman.

BroadwayWorld was there for his big moment and you can check out the photos below!

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is playing to sold-out-audiences at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre where it has repeatedly broken the box office record. Tickets for Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL are on sale for performances through Sunday, September 1, 2019. Atlantic Records has released "PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" on all DSP's and in stores nationwide.

The Broadway cast of Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL includes Samantha Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Eric Anderson, Jason Danieley, Kingsley Leggs, Allison Blackwell, Tommy Bracco, Brian Calì, Robby Clater, Max Clayton, Jessica Crouch, Nico DeJesus, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn MarieMarsh, Jillian Mueller, Shannon Mullen, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Matthew Stocke, Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins,Jesse Wildman Foster and Darius Wright.

Photo Credit: Monroe George

