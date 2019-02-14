Breaking: Michael Jackson DON'T STOP 'TIL YOU GET ENOUGH Cancels Chicago Premiere, Opens Cold on Broadway Summer 2020

The new musical Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough will now have its world premiere on Broadway when it opens in summer of next year. Its previously announced pre-Broadway engagement in Chicago has been cancelled.

Producers and the Michael Jackson estate cite the reason for cancellation as scheduling difficulties brought about by the recent Actors Equity strike, but according to The New York Times, the recent documentary "Leaving Neverland" may have influenced the decision. The documentary, which premiered at Sundance last month, examines molestation claims made against Jackson by two men who denied the allegations at trial but then sued the estate following Jackson's death.

The new musical Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.

The producers also announced that the musical's First National Tour will premiere in Chicago.

A developmental work session will take place in New York City this fall.

