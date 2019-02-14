VIDEO: Celebrate Love Like the French with New Footage from BR=roadway-Bound MOULIN ROUGE!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical based on the 2001 Twentieth Century Fox Motion Picture by Baz Luhrmann, has released a new trailer, "Love." Moulin Rouge! The Musical will open on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Previews will begin June 28, 2019 prior to a July 25 opening night.

The cast from the sold out, record-breaking run at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre this past summer will transfer to Broadway, including Karen Olivo (Tony Award® for West Side Story, In the Heights), Aaron Tveit (Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal), Danny Burstein (six-time Tony Award®-nominee, Fiddler On the Roof, Cabaret), Sahr Ngaujah (Tony® and Olivier award-nominee for Fela), Tam Mutu (Doctor Zhivago, Encores!'s Hey, Look Me Over! and The New Yorkers), Ricky Rojas(Burn the Floor) and Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It).

The ensemble and swings will include Jacqueline B. Arnold, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam Cahn, Max Clayton, YurelEchezarreta, Jennifer Florentino, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Benjamin Rivera.

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award®-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) MoulinRouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award® for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine(Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award® winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award® winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), two-time Tony Award® nominee Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award® winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design) and Sarah Cimino (Make-up design). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

