VIDEO: Josh Groban Creates Album of Wedding Songs on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Josh Groban appeared last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he featured a parody album of wedding songs, called Josh't Married.

The album features songs such as "You're About to Get Married," "We Told You Not To Bring Your Kids," and "The Ladies Room is Temporarily Closed."

Watch the hilarious video below!

GRAMMY nominated singer, songwriter, and actor Josh Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum albums and DVDs (over 30 million sold worldwide), electrifying live performances, and comedic film and television appearances. Groban has released seven previous studio albums, his 2001 self-titled 5x-platinum debut, 2003's 6x-platinum Closer, 2006's double-platinum Awake, 2007's 6x platinum Grammy-nominated Noel, 2010's gold-certified Illuminations, and 2013's gold-certified All That Echoes, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, giving Groban his first No. 1 debut and third chart-topper. In 2017, Groban concluded his Broadway run in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, which Time Out New York called, one of the best musicals of the decade. He also released his first coffee table book, Stage to Stage: My Journey to Broadway, which documented the past two years of his life on Broadway. Groban remains an active arts education philanthropist and advocate as a member of Americans for the Arts Artists Committee and Groban's Find Your Light Foundation helps enrich the lives of young people through arts, education, and cultural awareness.

In 2018, Gorban co-hosted the 72nd Annual Tony Awards alongside Sara Bareilles at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. He released his critically acclaimed 8th studio album, Bridges, on September 21 and co-starred on the new NETFLIX original series, The Good Cop, alongside Tony Danza, which began streaming on the same day Bridges was released.

Groban recently wrapped the first leg of his successful Fall 2018 BRIDGES arena tour supported by Tony-Award winning, multi-platinum recording artist and actress Idina Menzel.

