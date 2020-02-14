Wake Up With BWW 2/14: Lindsay Pearce and Sam Gravitte Join WICKED, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

1) Breaking: Lindsay Pearce and Sam Gravitte Will Be WICKED's New Elphaba & Fiyero

The Broadway blockbuster WICKED will welcome new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre this month. Beginning Tuesday, February 25, Lindsay Pearce will assume the role of Elphaba and Sam Gravitte will assume the role of Fiyero.. (more...)

2) Cameron Adams, Kaleigh Cronin and More Join MRS. DOUBTFIRE; Complete Casting Announced

Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical produced by multi-Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum (Avenue Q, Rent, In The Heights, Something Rotten!), based on Twentieth Century Fox Motion Picture, has announced the full cast for the Broadway production. Previews begin Monday, March 9 in advance of an official opening night on Sunday, April 5 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W 43rd St).. (more...)

3) Caitlin Kinnunen Will Sing Title Role in Concept Album For New Musical FRANKIE!

Tony-Award Nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom) will sing the title role of Frankie in the upcoming Cast Concept album of Frankie! The Musical with Music & Lyrics by teen writer Elise Marra.. (more...)

4) CATS to Be Released on Digital, & Blu-ray and DVD

by TV News Desk

Sing and dance with the all-star cast of CATS when the film is released on digital March 17 and Blu-ray and DVD April 7.. (more...)

5) HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Premieres in Tokyo in Summer 2022

The internationally acclaimed, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, will make its Japanese premiere in the summer of 2022.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Michael C. Hall

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show kicks off performances today!

Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show will draw on the Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-nominated performer's multifaceted career and feature special segments; guest stars and performers; and a concert performance featuring Groban. No two shows will be the same, making each evening a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans.

Performances kick off today, February 14, 2020 with additional shows on April 18, 2020, June 20th, 2020, and September 26, 2020.

BWW Exclusive: Caitlin Kinnunen Belts Out Her Favorite Under-Rated Musical on It's the Day of the Show Y'all!

In today's very special episode, Spencer is joined by Broadway favorite Caitlin Kinnunen to give us a history lesson on one of her favorite under-rated musicals- The Spitfire Grill. Watch below as she tells us all about the show and performs "The Colors of Paradise" with Spencer. This episode features videography by Matt Marlinski, with Michael Liepper on piano.

What we're geeking out over: Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell Will Headline the 2020 Kennedy Center Gala

The Kennedy Center will hold its 2020 gala on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 5:30pm. Join The Kennedy Center for an intimate dinner and unforgettable Gala concert with Tony, Emmy, and Grammy-winning artist Audra McDonald and Tony-winning artist Brian Stokes Mitchell.

For more information, or to RSVP, visit https://www.kennedy-center.org/whats-on/KC-Gala/.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Renee Fleming, who turns 61 today!

Grammy Award- winner Renée Fleming, known for bringing new audiences to classical music and opera, Fleming has sung not only with Luciano Pavarotti, Plácido Domingo, and Andrea Bocelli, but also with Elton John, Paul Simon, Sting, Josh Groban, and Joan Baez. She has hosted a wide variety of television and radio broadcasts, including the Metropolitan Opera's Live in HD series. In 2013, President Obama awarded her America's highest honor for an artist, the National Medal of Arts.

She made her Broadway debut in 2015 in Living on Love. She appeared in the revival of Carousel and most recently led The Light in the Piazza in multiple productions across the US.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!





