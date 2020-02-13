Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell Will Headline the 2020 Kennedy Center Gala

The Kennedy Center will hold its 2020 gala on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 5:30pm. Join The Kennedy Center for an intimate dinner and unforgettable Gala concert with Tony, Emmy, and Grammy-winning artist Audra McDonald and Tony-winning artist Brian Stokes Mitchell.

After dining in the Center's new REACH, enjoy prime seating for the concert, where the two stars from the original cast of Broadway's 1998 Ragtime will unite for an intimate evening to perform some of the greatest songs from Broadway and classic standards.

For more information, or to RSVP, visit https://www.kennedy-center.org/whats-on/KC-Gala/.

Audra McDonald is the winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards, and an Emmy Award. She was named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people of 2015 and received a 2015 National Medal of Arts-America's highest honor for achievement in the arts-from President Barack Obama. In addition to her Tony-winning performances in Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, and Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill-the role that also served as the vehicle for her 2017 debut on London's West End (2018 Olivier Award nomination)-she has appeared on Broadway in The Secret Garden, Marie Christine (Tony nomination), Henry IV, 110 in the Shade (Tony nomination), and Shuffle Along, or, The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed, and Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune.

Brian Stokes Mitchell has enjoyed a career that spans Broadway, television, film, and concert appearances with the country's finest conductors and orchestras.

He received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his star turn in Kiss Me, Kate. He also gave Tony-nominated performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson's King Hedley II, and Ragtime. Other notable Broadway shows include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly's Last Jam, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and Shuffle Along. In 2016 he was awarded his second Tony Award, the prestigious Isabelle Stevenson Tony for his Charitable work with The Actors Fund. That same year Stokes was inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame.

His extensive screen credits began with a guest starring role on "Roots:The next Generations", followed by a 7-year stint on Trapper John, MD and have continued with memorable appearances on everything from PBS' Great Performances to The Fresh Prince, Frasier, Glee, Jumping the Broom and his most recent recurring roles on Madam Secretary, Mr. Robot, The Path, Billions and The Good Fight. Other recent TV appearances include The Blacklist, Elementary, and Bull. As a voice-over artist he has played dozens of characters on animated TV episodes including performing "Through Heaven's Eyes" in Dreamwork's "The Prince of Egypt."





