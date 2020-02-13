HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Premieres in Tokyo in Summer 2022

The internationally acclaimed, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, will make its Japanese premiere in the summer of 2022.

Currently enjoying sold out runs in London, New York, Melbourne and San Francisco, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be presented in Asia for the first time. The Japanese production will be the second non-English version of the play, after the German premiere next month. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be produced in Japan by HoriPro (Billy Elliot the Musical, Mary Poppins) and will run at TBS Akasaka ACT Theater as part of TBS's 70th anniversary celebration. In anticipation of this event, TBS Akasaka ACT Theater will undergo major renovation beginning in 2021 and re-open as a site-specific venue for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. For more information about the on-sale please check HarryPotterOnStage.com/JP

A continuation of the beloved besta??selling novel series by British author J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child takes place nineteen years after the final novel, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, and is the only official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. Receiving universal acclaim for its breathtaking magic and stage wizardry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the most awarded play in theatre history, winning 25 major U.S. awards, including six Tony Awards with one of those for Best Play. It also won 24 major theatre awards in the U.K. and is the most awarded show in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a recorda??breaking nine awards including Best New Play. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe.

The Japanese version will be the seventh production of the play following productions in London, New York, Melbourne, San Francisco, Hamburg (opening 15th March, 2020), and Toronto (opening in Autumn 2020). This production will be celebrating TBS's 70th anniversary. Further information will be made available on https://www.harrypottertheplay.com/

Hogwarts welcomes you home. Experience J.K. Rowling's magical universe like never before at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The story of Harry, Ron and Hermione continues on stage-where the magic is real.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children. While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender said in a joint statement, "Tokyo is one of the most exciting and vibrant cities in the world, and it's fair to say that Japan has some of the most dedicated and loyal fans of Harry Potter and the Wizarding World. This is why it makes complete sense and gives us so much joy that our multi award-winning, spectacular and thrilling production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be opening in Tokyo's TBS Akasaka ACT Theater in 2022. We look forward to working closely with Mr Hori of HoriPro, Mr Sasaki of TBS and of course our partners at ATG on bringing the magic to life."

Takashi Sasaki, CEO, TBS Television: "It is a privilege that we are able to present Harry Potter and the Cursed Child as TBS's 70th Anniversary Production. I am sure that millions of Japanese fans would be thrilled to know about this upcoming production, which has marked huge successes in many cities in the world. We promise it is going to be fantastic."

Yoshitaka Hori, President & CEO, HoriPro Inc: "It's an honour for us to work with the decorated creative team of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to produce the first Japanese version of this global phenomenon. We are very excited to present this magnificent theatrical experience for many years to come, to audiences of all ages from all over Japan."

Mark Cornell, Chief Executive Officer, Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG): "We're thrilled to continue our partnership with the global phenomenon that is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Because Japan has such a huge and dedicated community of Harry Potter fans, we've set the bar very high and we're delighted to be partnering with Horipro and TBS, who are simply the best producers and venue operators in Japan."





