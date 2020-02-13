Wake Up With BWW 2/13: SIX Begins Previews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We'd first like to wish a happy first preview to Six, which officially begins previews tonight!

Netflix's film adaptation of 13 the Musical is accepting video audition submissions! Producer Neil Meron took to Twitter to announce that submissions are open for the role of Archie, as well as for male and female teenagers.

Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 is now available for licensing! Concord Theatricals has announced that the musical is now available for licensing to professional theatres via its Samuel French imprint.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Netflix's 13 Film Adaptation is Accepting Video Audition Submissions

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Neil Meron will produce a film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's 2008 musical 13 for Netflix. Now, Meron has taken to Twitter to announce that the film will be accepting video auditions.. (more...)

3) NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 is Now Available for Professional Licensing at Concord Theatricals

Concord Theatricals has announced that Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 is now available for licensing to professional theatres via its Samuel French imprint. Created by three-time Tony Award® nominee Dave Malloy, The Great Comet was the most Tony Award-nominated show of the 2016-17 Broadway season. For more information visit concordsho.ws/PerformComet. (more...)

4) BWW TV: Watch Douglas Sills, Alexandra Socha & More Give Sneak Peek of Encores! MACK & MABEL

by BroadwayWorld TV

Kicking off the New York City Center Encores! season is Mack & Mabel, running for seven performances February 19-23. Led by Broadway's Douglas Sills and Alexandra Socha in the title roles, the production will also star Major Attaway (Fatty Arbuckle), Michael Berresse (William Desmond Taylor), Lilli Cooper (Lottie Ames), Ben Fankhauser (Frank Wyman), Jordan Gelber (Mr. Kessel), Evan Kasprzak (Freddy), Raymond J. Lee (Andy), Kevin Ligon (Eddie), Janet Noh (Ella), and Allen Lewis Rickman (Mr. Bauman).. (more...)

5) BWW Interview: Bryony Corrigan Chats MAGIC GOES WRONG at the Vaudeville Theatre

by Fiona Scott

Bryony Corrigan is part of Mischief Theatre and has been seen both on stage in The Play That Goes Wrong and Groan Ups, and also recently on our TV screens in The Goes Wrong Show on BBC1. She spoke to BroadwayWorld about her career and her current role in Magic Goes Wrong at the Vaudeville Theatre.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Six officially begins previews on Broadway tonight!

The cast, who created their roles in the North American premiere of SIX in Chicago, features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke.

SIX is by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak.

BWW Exclusive: Go Backstage At Of COME FROM AWAY In The First BroadwayWorld Behind-the-Scenes Vlog

In our first behind the scenes vlog showcasing careers on Broadway, Allie Dillard is taking us backstage at Come From Away to give us a week in the life of a Broadway dresser! In week one, follow along as she gives us a tour of some of the shows unique, hard to find costumes introduces us to some of the cast, and more!

What we're watching: Watch Interviews With The Cast of THE PIRATE QUEEN

On Thursday, 6 February, BroadwayWorld UK attended a special rehearsal press performance for the upcoming charity concert production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's The Pirate Queen, which plays at the London Coliseum on 23 February, with the proceeds going to Leukaemia UK.

The brilliant cast features Rachel Tucker, Hannah Waddingham, Daniel Boys, Jai McDowall, Steph Parry, Matt Pagan, Earl Carpenter and Emma Norman. We chatted to a few of them about the rehearsal process so far, the show itself and the charity it's benefitting.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Stockard Channing, who turns 76 today!

Most recently Stockard Channing appeared in the West End, and Off-Broadway in APOLOGIA. The Tony winner last starred on Broadway in IT'S ONLY A PLAY.

Before that, she took the stage in OTHER DESERT CITIES, PAL JOEY, THE LION IN WINTER, THE LITTLE FOXES, FOUR BABOONS ADORING THE SUN, SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION, LOVE LETTERS, THE HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES, JOE EGG, THE RINK, TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA and more. She is best known for playing 'Betty Rizzo' in the 1978 GREASE movie, and 'First Lady Abbey Bartlet' on THE WEST WING TV series.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





