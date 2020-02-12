VIDEO: Go Backstage At Of COME FROM AWAY In The First BroadwayWorld Behind-the-Scenes Vlog

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

In our first behind the scenes vlog showcasing careers on Broadway, Allie Dillard is taking us backstage at Come From Away to give us a week in the life of a Broadway dresser! In week one, follow along as she gives us a tour of some of the shows unique, hard to find costumes introduces us to some of the cast, and more!

Tune in next Wednesday for a special episode where we go backstage during a performance, and exclusively inside an understudy rehearsal to see how the cast is ready to step into any track at a moments notice!

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, this is the stunning production from Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley (Memphis) that the Los Angeles Times calls "an affecting and stirring new musical."

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.





