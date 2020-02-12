BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets To See Stephanie J. Block In Concert In Florida!

Get ready because we're giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Tony winner Stephanie J. Block in concert with Seth Rudetsky! The winner will receive two tickets to the concert on February 22, 2020 at The Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The contest will run now through February 16th at 11:59PM EST, so make sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!

Stephanie J. Block, who won this year's Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her starring role in the current Broadway hit musical The Cher Show. Prior to that, she starred in the New York Revival of Falsettos (Tony Award Nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical, Outer Critics Award Nomination, Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical), Little Miss Sunshine (Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony Award Nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical and Drama Desk Award Nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical), Anything Goes, By The Way, Meet Vera Stark; 9 to 5: The Musical (Drama Desk nomination for Best Actress in a Musical), Wicked, The Pirate Queen, The Boy from OZ. She starred in the First National Touring Company of Wicked as Elphaba (Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Actress, Carbonell Award for Best Actress in a Musical).

Get tickets to see Stephanie J. Block with Seth Rudetsky at The Parker Playhouse with tickets starting at $37 here!





Related Articles