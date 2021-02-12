Wake Up With BWW 2/12: Details on Redesigned Her Majesty's Theatre, Home to London's PHANTOM, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Work is underway on Her Majesty's Theatre in London, for a newly renovated venue upon the reopening of The Phantom of the Opera in the West End. Details are emerging on what audiences can expect when the show returns, as per a planning application submitted last month.

'Dear Evan Hansen' and 'Ratatouille: The Tik Tok Musical' star Andrew Barth Feldman has joined the cast of 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' for its second season!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Redesigned Her Majesty's Theatre Will 'Blur the Boundary Between Stage and Auditorium' for West End's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

2) VIDEO: Kyle Taylor Parker Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as Richard chats with the incredible Kyle Taylor Parker, who releases his latest album- Broadway Soul, Vol 2.. (more...)

3) Andrew Barth Feldman Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season Two

by TV News Desk

4) BWW Exclusive: What Is the Best Broadway Love Song Ever? 1200+ Stars Decide!

by BWW Special

Valentine's Day is (almost) here and love is in the air! On this most romantic day of the year, we can't help but wonder... what is the greatest love song the Broadway stage has ever seen? Which Broadway composer wrote the most swoon-worthy melody? Which Broadway lyricist wrote rhymes that make our hearts melt? BroadwayWorld continues our great tradition of answering these questions- and this year we have more answers than ever!. (more...)

5) Let It Go and Connect with Your Favorite Disney on Broadway Stars on Stage Door!

by Team BWW

Stars from the Disney on Broadway family are available for video shoutouts now on Stage Door!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at noon, his special guest is Laura Osnes!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Philip Glass's Akhnaten, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm. Tonight's episode features Katherine Kelly Lang, Heather Tom, John McCook and Linda Bohannon benefitting Cancer Support Community​.

- John Lloyd Young's Vegas Valentine premieres tonight at 9pm. Young will sing classic, swoon-worthy ballads from Unchained Melody to Since I Fell for You, Only You to My Prayer, My Eyes Adored You, Can't Take My Eyes Off You and many more love songs and fan favorites.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're geeking out over: Gloria Estefan, Santino Fontana, Laura Osnes, Adam Pascal, and More Set For Virtual Reading of BROADWAY BABY

A virtual reading will be held for the children's book Broadway Baby, written by theater operator and producer Russell Miller with Judith A. Proffer.

The star-studded event will be hosted by One Grand Books on Sunday, February 21 at 3:00pm ET.

What we're watching: Renée Elise Goldsberry & Brandi Carlile Cover 'I Put a Spell on You' for THE SOCIAL DILEMMA

"Hamilton" star Renée Elise Goldsberry and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile have recorded a cover of "I Put a Spell on You" for the soundtrack of the documentary/drama "The Social Dilemma."

Listen to the powerful cover here.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!