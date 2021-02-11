Andrew Barth Feldman Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season Two

Click Here for More Articles on HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES

"Dear Evan Hansen" and "Ratatouille: The Tik Tok Musical" star Andrew Barth Feldman has joined the cast of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" for its second season!

Also breaking in is "Shazam!" star Asher Angel. The two join the series in recurring guest roles.

"The cast and I are excited for fans to see how Andrew and Asher expand our East High cinematic universe," said show executive producer Tim Federle.

After winning the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Award (aka the Jimmy Award) as a high school sophomore, Andrew Barth Feldman made his Broadway debut a year later as the title character in the Tony Award-winning musical "Dear Evan Hansen." Barth Feldman, who will attend Harvard University next year, also runs a theatre company that he founded at age twelve, Zneefrock Productions. Zneefrock Productions partners theatre with advocacy, raising funds for several charitable causes. Barth Feldman plays French exchange student "Antoine" in "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."

Best known for his starring role as "Jonah Beck" on Disney Channel's award-winning series "Andi Mack," singer-songwriter Asher Angel recently released his debut single "One Thought Away," featuring Wiz Khalifa. He starred as Billy Batson in Warner Brothers DC Universe feature film "Shazam!," the younger alter-ego of Zachary Levi's titular character and will reprise the role in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods." In season two of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," Angel plays "Jack," a charming, smooth-talking student with wanderlust.

In season two, the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform "Beauty and the Beast" as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted. The season also features brand-new solos written by Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett. Season one of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" is currently available on Disney+. It has been "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes as measured by a consensus of reviews by top critics and audience members and was recently awarded a GLAAD Media Award.

The cast includes Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders.