Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Renée Elise Goldsberry & Brandi Carlile Cover 'I Put a Spell on You' for THE SOCIAL DILEMMA

The film premiered on Netflix and was seen by over 38 million households in its first month.

Feb. 11, 2021  

Renée Elise Goldsberry & Brandi Carlile Cover 'I Put a Spell on You' for THE SOCIAL DILEMMA

"Hamilton" star Renée Elise Goldsberry and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile have recorded a cover of "I Put a Spell on You" for the soundtrack of the documentary/drama "The Social Dilemma."

Says Goldsberry, "'The Social Dilemma' confirmed some of my greatest fears about social media, and added a few. I jumped at the chance to collaborate with the great Brandi Carlile and Mark Crawford to amplify the film's haunting message. Now that we know the truth, will we insist on reform? Or remain spellbound, bought and sold?"

The film premiered on Netflix and was seen by over 38 million households in its first month, according to Variety.

"I loved 'The Social Dilemma' and was thrilled they asked me to sing this song," Carlile says, "especially with the incomparable Renée Elise Goldsberry. I hope this soundtrack continues to bring attention to the film, which I think is so important."

Goldsberry won a Tony Award for her role of Angelica Schuyler in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton. Her other Broadway credits include work in Good People, The Color Purple, Rent, and The Lion King. On TV, she's known for roles on "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," "Altered Carbon," "Fast & Furious Spy Racers," "The Good Wife," "The Following," "Law & Order: SVU," "Masters of Sex," "Younger," and "OLTL."

Listen to the powerful cover here.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Full Out Unisex T-Shirt
Stage Manager T-Shirt
Point Me Toward The Stage Mug

Related Articles
Andrew Barth Feldman Joins HSMTMTS Season Two Photo

Andrew Barth Feldman Joins HSMTMTS Season Two

Alexandra Silber Marries Alec Silver in a Surprise Ceremony in Central Park! Photo

Alexandra Silber Marries Alec Silver in a Surprise Ceremony in Central Park!

Dave Grohl, Noelle Scaggs, Quincy Jones & More Join NIVA Board Photo

Dave Grohl, Noelle Scaggs, Quincy Jones & More Join NIVA Board

Shindle, Tesori, Nase & More to be Panelists at WHAT NOW Forum Photo

Shindle, Tesori, Nase & More to be Panelists at WHAT NOW Forum


From This Author TV News Desk