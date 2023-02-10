Wake Up With BWW 2/10: Read the Reviews For PICTURES FROM HOME, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Review Roundup: PICTURES FROM HOME Opes On Broadway, Starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein & Zoë Wanamaker

Pictures from Home opens tonight at Studio 54 starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker. Read the reviews!. (more...)

MAMMA MIA! Will Embark on 25th Anniversary North American Tour This Year

MAMMIA MIA! will embark on a 25th Anniversary North American Tour, launching this Fall. The ultimate feel-good show based on the songs of ABBA will open with The Denver Center for Performing Arts and continue on to play 35+ cities across North America including Baltimore and Minneapolis.. (more...)

VIDEO: John Travolta Sings GREASE in New Super Bowl Ad For T-Mobile

John Travolta is recreating Grease in a new Super Bowl ad for T-Mobile. With Zach Braff and Donald Faison as backup, Travolta sang about T-Mobile's services with new lyrics to the tune of 'Summer Nights.' Watch the new ad video now!. (more...)

School Reverses Decision to Cancel Production Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

The Cardinal Schools Board of Education has reversed its decision to cancel a spring production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee after deeming the musical 'not family-freindly.' . (more...)

Staff "Scared" to Come to Work says Edinburgh Playhouse Director

Staff at the Edinburgh Playhouse are 'nervous and scared' due to a rise in verbal and physical abuse from patrons, according to its theatre director.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Maude Apatow as 'Audrey' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get a first look at photos of Maude Apatow as 'Audrey' in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway! . (more...)

Playwright and Director Reveal Reason for Canceled Show at Cleveland Play House

Just last month, Cleveland Play House announce the cancelation of one of its upcoming shows, I'm Back Now: Returning to Cleveland. Now, Playwright Charly Evon Simpson and director Stori Ayers have both released statements on Twitter explaining why they pulled the rights and left the production. . (more...)

Burt Bacharach, Composer of PROMISES, PROMISES & More, Passes Away at 94

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Burt Bacharach has passed away at 94. Bacharach was the award-winning composer of the hit musical Promises, Promises. He also contributed to The Boy From Oz, The Look of Love, and What's It All About? Bacharach Reimagined.. (more...)

