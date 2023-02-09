Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MAMMA MIA! Will Embark on 25th Anniversary North American Tour This Year

The tour will launch in Denver this fall.

Feb. 09, 2023  

MAMMIA MIA! will embark on a 25th Anniversary North American Tour, launching this Fall. The ultimate feel-good show based on the songs of ABBA will open with The Denver Center for Performing Arts and continue on to play 35+ cities across North America including Baltimore and Minneapolis. Additional tour cities and casting will be announced at a later date.

Stay up to date on all announcements about the tour and upcoming dates at www.mammamiathetour.com.

"For the past 25 years, MAMMA MIA! has entertained audiences around the world from London to Broadway to regional productions and on the big screen," said Craymer. "We could not be more excited for new and returning audiences to experience MAMMA MIA! this upcoming season."

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies - MAMMA MIA! The Movie and MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again.

To date, MAMMA MIA! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $4 billion at the box office.

MAMMA MIA! opened on Broadway in 2001 where it played for what was then a record-breaking 14 years, first at the Winter Garden Theatre, then at the Broadhurst Theatre. The show has had three North American tours prior to this: first in 2000 before the Broadway run, again in 2012, and the latest ending in 2017.

Also produced by Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. The films starred a host of stars including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Lily James and Cher.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

The North American tour is booked by The Booking Group with casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

MAMMA MIA! is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal. Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals is the Executive Producer in association with Work Light Productions.


