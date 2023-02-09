Playwright and Director Reveal Reason for Canceled Show at Cleveland Play House

Just last month, Cleveland Play House announce the cancelation of one of its upcoming shows, I'm Back Now: Returning to Cleveland. The announcement came with little explanation, simply noting, "Sadly, a series of events impacted the community of artists involved with the production and resulted in this difficult outcome. We hope this remarkable play will be produced in the future."

Now, Playwright Charly Evon Simpson and director Stori Ayers have both released statements on Twitter explaining why they pulled the rights and left the production.

Ayers' thread explains in detail that a cast member reported being sexually assaulted at the theatre's artists housing. Cleveland Play House "neglected to act appropriatly," instructing the actor to continue living in the same housing, and neglected to inform other staff and actors of the situation.

"During a Saturday rehearsal, I noticed that one of the actresses was struggling to take deep breaths and her speech was labored," Ayers writes. "I immediately checked on their well-being in private and learned that on Thursday evening, the actress had been sexually assulted in the elevators of the artists' housing, reserve square apartments. They immediately reported the sexual assault, but Cleveland Play House neglected to act appropriately."

Cleveland Play House has not responded to BroadwayWorld's request for comment.

Cleveland Play House, founded in 1915 and recipient of the 2015 Regional Theatre Tony Award, is America's first professional regional theatre. CPH has produced more than 100 world and/or American premieres, and over its long history more than 12 million people have attended over 1,600 productions. To learn more, visit: clevelandplayhouse.com.