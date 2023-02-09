VIDEO: John Travolta Sings GREASE in New Super Bowl Ad For T-Mobile
Travolta starred as Danny Zuko in the iconic 1978 movie musical, alongside the late Olivia Newton-John.
John Travolta is recreating Grease in a new Super Bowl ad for T-Mobile.
With Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison as backup, Travolta sang about T-Mobile's services with new lyrics to the tune of "Summer Nights." Watch the new ad below!
The commercial comes six months after the death of Travolta's beloved Grease co-star, Olivia Newton-John. At the time of her death, Travolta looked back on her "incredible" impact, writing on Instagram that she "made all of our lives so much better."
Grease's best-selling soundtrack featured the duets "You're The One That I Want," as well as Newton-John's mega-hit, "Hopelessly Devoted To You." To date, the film remains the most successful movie musical in history.
Travolta began his career in show business as an actor/singer/dancer in the Broadway production and the first national tour of Grease. Since then, he has starred in mega-films like Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, Saturday Night Fever, Face/Off, and Carrie.
In 2008, he received his fourth Golden Globe nomination for his role as Edna Turnblad in the big-screen, box-office hit Hairspray. As a result of this performance, the Chicago Film Critics and the Santa Barbara Film Festival decided to recognise Travolta with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his role.
Watch the new commercial here:
