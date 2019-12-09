Wake Up With BWW 12/9: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: LIVE ON STAGE is Available to Purchase, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We'd like to wish a happy opening to Greater Clements, which officially opens at LCT tonight!

Did you miss out on the television broadcast of The Spongebob Musical? Just want to relive the 'best day ever' over and over? The full production is now available to purchase on Amazon Prime Video!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: LIVE ON STAGE is Available to Purchase on Amazon Prime

Last night, Nickelodeon aired The Spongebob Musical: Live on Stage, a filmed version of the Broadway musical, which reunited members of the original cast. If you missed the stream, or just want to rewatch it again and again, it is now available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video. (more...)

2) BWW Review: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: LIVE ON STAGE! Brought The Iconic Characters to Life on Nickelodeon!

by Kaitlin Milligan

On Saturday, December 7, members of the original award-winning Broadway company of The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! reunited for a live television production on Nickelodeon.. (more...)

3) End of the 2010s: BroadwayWorld's Best Shows of the Decade!

As the 2010s draw to a close, we thought we'd look back at all the incredible theatre of the past decade. What's been your highlight? Here, BroadwayWorld reviewers share some of theirs!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Kate Baldwin

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

Greater Clements officially opens at LCT today!

In Samuel D. Hunter's GREATER CLEMENTS, the once-proud mining town of Clements, Idaho is rapidly disintegrating. As Maggie (played by Judith Ivey) prepares to close one of the town's last remaining businesses, a visitor (James Saito) arrives on her doorstep, resurrecting long-buried hope and shame rooted in her family's past and the town's history. Now, for the first time in nearly fifty years, Maggie is forced to consider if the life she envisioned for herself at seventeen might still be possible today.

Kate Baldwin, Kyle Selig, Telly Leung, and more will perform in the ASTEP Christmas Concert tonight!

Conceived and produced by Drama Desk-nominated orchestrator Lynne Shankel (Allegiance, Cry-Baby, Altar Boyz), the concert will again boast an incredible line-up of artists, including Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello Dolly, Finian's Rainbow, Big Fish, Full Monty) Chester Gregory (Motown, Sister Act, Dreamgirls, Hairspray), David Josefsberg (The Prom, The Wedding Singer), Telly Leung, (Allegiance, Aladdin), Alyse Alan Louis (Amelie, Disaster!, A New Brain (CityCenter), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill, The Jonathan Larson Project), Kenita Miller (Come From Away, Once On This Island), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels, Promenade), Eric William Morris (King Kong, Corum Boy), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen, Sweeney Todd), Grammy nominee Lauren Pritchard (Spring Awakening), Shea Renne (Allegiance), Kyle Selig (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon) and Aurelia Williams (Once On This Island, In Transit).

BWW Exclusive: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast Tries To Name Alanis Morissette Lyrics In A Word Association Game!

You oughta know that we're quizzing the cast of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill on their knowledge of the lyrics of Alanis Morissette's music! At the show's recent opening night, we asked cast members including Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Celia Rose Gooding, and more to match words like 'love,' 'fine,' and 'happy' with Alanis' iconic lyrics that include those words. Were they all up to the task? Find out by checking out the video!

What we're watching: Liz Callaway Sings DEAR EVAN HANSEN and INTO THE WOODS in Her Car

Liz Callaway has recently shared some videos on YouTube of her belting out some showtunes in her car.

"Some singers practice at home, or in a rehearsal studio. Not me. I rehearse in my car!" she writes.

Watch her sing 'So Big/So Small' from Dear Evan Hansen, and 'Children Will Listen' from Into The Woods!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Judi Dench, who turns 85 today!

Dench's performances have garnered her an Academy Award, ten BAFTA awards, and a record eight Laurence Olivier Awards. Dame Judi's career in film has successfully traversed the entire landscape of cinema, from acclaimed performances in British independent hits A Room With a View, Notes On a SCANDAL (for which she won the Best Actress BIFA), Philomena and Iris to her legendary role as M in seven James Bond films from Goldeneye to Skyfall. Her global reputation has been cemented with further lauded roles in the hugely successful India-set comedy The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and its sequel, both directed by John Madden; Roald Dahl's Esio Trot, opposite Dustin Hoffman; and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, directed by Tim Burton.



Dame Judi is also revered for her television work. Most recently she starred as Cecily, Duchess of York, in The Hollow Crown for the BBC, and past credits include: The Last of the Blonde Bombshells, for which she received BAFTA and GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS and an Emmy Award nomination; the long-running hit BBC sitcom As Time Goes By; and the critically acclaimed Cranford series, for which she received a number of major award nominations.



Dame Judi's celebrated career on stage has mirrored her achievements on screen, from her most recent, Olivier award-winning role in Kenneth Branagh's The Winter's Tale, to The Vote, directed by Josie Rourke, which was also broadcast live on UK General Election night in a landmark television event. She has regularly collaborated with the leading theatre directors of her era, including Sir Peter Hall (The Royal Family, Hay Fever), Michael Grandage (Peter and Alice, Madame de Sade) and Sir Richard Eyre (Amy's View).

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles