Davis McCallum to Direct Samuel D. Hunter's GREATER CLEMENTS at LCT

Lincoln Center Theater has announced that it will produce GREATER CLEMENTS, a new play by Samuel D. Hunter, to be directed by Davis McCallum, this fall. The production, which will feature Edmund Donovan, Andrew Garman, Nina Hellman, Judith Ivey, Kate MacCluggage, James Saito, and Haley Sakamoto, will begin previews Thursday, November 14 and open on Monday, December 9 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65 Street).

In Samuel D. Hunter's GREATER CLEMENTS, the once-proud mining town of Clements, Idaho is rapidly disintegrating. As Maggie (to be played by Judith Ivey) prepares to close one of the town's last remaining businesses, a visitor (James Saito) arrives on her doorstep, resurrecting long-buried hope and shame rooted in her family's past and the town's history. Now, for the first time in nearly fifty years, Maggie is forced to consider if the life she envisioned for herself at seventeen might still be possible today.

GREATER CLEMENTS will have sets by Dane Laffrey, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting by Yi Zhao, and original music and sound by Fitz Patton.

Samuel D. Hunter returns to Lincoln Center Theater where his play The Harvest was produced in 2016. His other plays include The Whale (Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel awards for Outstanding Play, GLAAD Media Award, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle nominations for Best Play), A Bright New Boise (Obie Award, Drama Desk nomination for Best Play), The Few, A Great Wilderness, Rest, Pocatello, The Healing and, most recently,Lewiston/Clarkston (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations for Best Play). He is the recipient of a 2014 MacArthur "Genius Grant" Fellowship, a 2012 Whiting Writers Award, the 2013 Otis Guernsey New Voices Award, the 2011 Sky Cooper Prize, the 2008 PONY/Lark Fellowship, an honorary doctorate from the University of Idaho, and is currently a Resident Playwright at the Signature Theatre. His plays have been produced in New York at Playwrights Horizons, LCT3, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Clubbed Thumb and Page 73, and at such theaters as Seattle Rep, Theatre Royal Bath, South Coast Rep, Victory Gardens, Williamstown Theatre Festival, The Old Globe, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Denver Center Theatre Company, the Dallas Theater Center, Long Wharf, and elsewhere. His work has been developed at The O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, the Ojai Playwrights Conference, Seven Devils, and PlayPenn. Two published anthologies of his work are available from TCG books. He is a member of New Dramatists, an Ensemble Playwright at Victory Gardens, and was a 2013 Resident Playwright at Arena Stage. A native of northern Idaho, Sam holds degrees in playwriting from NYU, The Iowa Playwrights Workshop, and Juilliard.

Davis McCallum directed the Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of The Harvest. His long collaboration with Samuel D. Hunter has included his productions of Lewiston/Clarkston, The Few (Rattlestick); The Whale (Callaway nomination), Pocatello (Playwrights Horizons); and A Bright New Boise (Partial Comfort; Drama Desk nomination). His other off-Broadway credits include Fashions for Men, London Wall (Mint Theater); Henry IV (Pearl Theatre Company);Water by the Spoonful (Second Stage, Hartford Stage); February House (The Public); and Five Genocides, punkplay(Clubbed Thumb). Other theater includes productions at Signature Theatre, 13P, Clubbed Thumb, The Pearl, Play Company, Page 73, New Victory, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Guthrie, Old Globe, Dallas Theater Center, The Acting Company, Williamstown Theatre Festival, New York Stage and Film. He is the Artistic Director of the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival.

