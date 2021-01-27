Wake Up With BWW 1/27: The Broadway League Offers Help With Vaccination Efforts, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

BroadwayWorld and the Broadway Licensing family of brands (Broadway Licensing, Broadway on Demand, and Playscripts) are excited to announce the formation of a new partnership to provide powerful, turnkey marketing solutions, as well as access to BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag to licensees of Broadway Licensing and Playscripts titles and local streaming partners of Broadway on Demand.

In a letter to President Biden today, the Broadway League, along with AEG, Bandit Lites, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM), Live Nation, the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO), the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), Oak View Group (OVG), and We Make Events formally offered their venues, staff, and expertise to the COVID-19 vaccination effort.

Signature Theatre's Simply Sondheim, the first production in the Signature Features 2021 Season, takes place next month. Get a sneak peek at the show, featuring Awa Sal Secka perform 'Now You Know'!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Awa Sal Secka Performs 'Now You Know' in Signature Theatre's SIMPLY SONDHEIM

by Stage Tube

Signature Theatre's Simply Sondheim, the first production in the Signature Features 2021 Season, takes place next month. Get a sneak peek at the show, featuring Awa Sal Secka perform 'Now You Know'! . (more...)

2) BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees

BroadwayWorld and the Broadway Licensing family of brands (Broadway Licensing, Broadway on Demand, and Playscripts) are excited to announce the formation of a new partnership to provide powerful, turnkey marketing solutions, as well as access to BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag to licensees of Broadway Licensing and Playscripts titles and local streaming partners of Broadway on Demand.. (more...)

3) Rachel Chavkin and André De Shields Reunite to Create New Greek Myth Podcast LIVE FROM MOUNT OLYMPUS

The Onassis Foundation and the TRAX podcast network for tweens from public media organization PRX today announced Live from Mount Olympus, a new podcast produced in partnership with theatre ensemble the TEAM, combining the magic of audio and contemporary theatre with the power of Greek myth.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Sean McDermott

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Richard Ridge returns with an all new interview on Backstage LIVE today! Today's guest is TBA. Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Gounod's Faust, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Stars in the House continue tonight at 8pm! It's Guest Host Week! Join host Liz Callaway for a BABY Reunion with Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire, Todd Graff, Beth Fowler, Catherine Cox and Martin Vidnovic! Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

Industry: Broadway League Bands with Live Event Industry To Offer Biden Help with Vaccination Effort

In a letter to President Biden today, the Broadway League, along with AEG, Bandit Lites, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM), Live Nation, the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO), the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), Oak View Group (OVG), and We Make Events formally offered their venues, staff, and expertise to the COVID-19 vaccination effort.

What we're geeking out over: Raúl Esparza, Judy Kuhn, Robert Falls, Lonny Price & More Join Porchlight for Final Episodes of SONDHEIM @ 90 ROUNDTABLE

Porchlight Music Theatre's free virtual series Sondheim @ 90 Roundtable with host Michael Weber concludes with two final episodes: Passion, with guests John Doyle, Judy Kuhn and Kathy Voytko, debuting Saturday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. CST and Company, with guestsRaúl Esparza, Robert Falls and Lonny Price, debuting Saturday, Feb 6 at 7 p.m. CST. These new and all previously aired episodes are available FREE at Porchlight's YouTube page and Porchlight's Facebook page

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Alan Cumming, who turns 56 today!

Alan Cumming made his professional acting debut as Malcolm in Michael Boyd's production of Macbeth at the Tron Theatre, Glasgow in 1985. 28 Years later he played nearly all the parts in the National Theatre of Scotland's sensational re-imagining of the Scottish play on Broadway, earning him the Broadway.com and Broadwayworld.com Best Actor Awards and a Drama League Performance of Distinction Nomination. After working extensively in the Scottish theatre, he made his West End debut in Conquest of the South Pole earned him his first Olivier award nomination. He appeared with the RSC, played Romeo for the RNT Studio and earned further Olivier nominations for La Bete and Cabaret. His career-defining Hamlet for the English Touring Theatre earned him huge critical acclaim, a TMA Best Actor award and Shakespeare Globe nomination. He won an Olivier for Accidental Death of an Anarchist at the Royal National Theatre. In 1998 he made his sensational Broadway debut when Cabaret transferred to NYC, winning him the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Theatre World, NY Press, FANY and Public Advocate awards. He went on to appear on Broadway in Design for Living and as Mack the Knife in The Threepenny Opera. Off-Broadway he appeared as the Pope in Jean Genet's Elle (which he also adapted) and as Trigorin in The Seagull opposite Dianne Wiest. In 2006, he returned to the West End in Martin Sherman's Bent, and in 2007 appeared in the National Theatre of Scotland's The Bacchae, directed by John Tiffany (Herald ArcAngel Award).

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!