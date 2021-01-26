VIDEO: Awa Sal Secka Performs 'Now You Know' in Signature Theatre's SIMPLY SONDHEIM

Signature Theatre's Simply Sondheim, the first production in the Signature Features 2021 Season, takes place next month. Get a sneak peek at the show, featuring Awa Sal Secka perform 'Now You Know' below!

Starring 12 singers and an orchestra of 16, Simply Sondheim includes over 30 songs from the composer's canon, and was filmed over the course of three days in Signature's MAX Theatre with multiple safety protocols in place. Simply Sondheim will be available to stream from February 2 through March 26 in HD on Marquee TV, an on-demand streaming platform dedicated to global arts and culture. Signature Features subscribers will receive early access to streaming on January 30. Single stream tickets will be available to purchase for $35 beginning February 2 and subscriptions are available now for $200. Tickets and subscriptions can be purchased at SigTheatre.org. The show will be available to stream for 72 hours after patron's initial viewing has begun.

Created specifically for Signature Theatre with special permission from Sondheim himself, this jam-packed revue features over 30 songs from the composer's canon. The quintessential "Finishing the Hat," "Another Hundred People," "Losing My Mind," and "The Worst Pies in London" meet lesser known gems including "Country House," "Saturday Night," and "Goodbye for Now" and are fused with new orchestrations by longtime Sondheim collaborator Jonathan Tunick. With a lush 16-piece orchestra leading the way for 12 phenomenal singers, this exclusive event satisfies every Sondheim craving.

Simply Sondheim is headlined by Norm Lewis (Broadway's Once on This Island, Signature's First You Dream: The Music of Kander & Ebb), Solea Pfeiffer (Signature's Gun & Powder, New York City Center's Evita), Conrad Ricamora (TV's How to Get Away with Murder, Broadway's The King and I), and Emily Skinner (Broadway's The Cher Show, Signature's Dirty Blonde). They are joined by Nicholas McDonough (Signature's Grand Hotel, Cape Playhouse's South Pacific), Donna Migliaccio (Signature's Silver Belles, Broadway's War Paint), Christopher Mueller (Signature's Assassins, Blackbeard), Katie Mariko Murray (Signature's Grand Hotel, Signature Vinyl), Tracy Lynn Olivera (Signature's A Little Night Music, Broadway's Ragtime), Paul Scanlan (Signature's La Cage aux Folles, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical National Tour), Awa Sal Secka (Signature's Gun & Powder, Ford's Theatre's Into the Woods) and Bobby Smith (Signature's Light Years, A Little Night Music).

Directed and choreographed by Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's Passion, Sunday in the Park with George), the creative team includes Music Direction by Jon Kalbfleisch (Signature's Passion, A Little Night Music), Lighting Design by Adam Honoré (Signature's A Chorus Line, The Public's Ain't No Mo), Sound design by Ryan Hickey (Signature's A Chorus Line, Girlfriend), Hair & Makeup Design by Alison Samantha Johnson (Signature's Escaped Alone, Synetic Theater's Cyrano De Bergerac), Original Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick (Broadway's Company, Follies), Vocal Arrangements by David Loud (Signature's The Visit, Broadway's Merrily We Roll Along), Associate Direction and Casting by Kelly Crandall d'Amboise (Signature's Grand Hotel, Light Years), and Production Coordinator Kerry Epstein (Signature's Gun & Powder, Assassins). The production was filmed by Chiet Productions, with photography direction by Justin Chiet, and edited by James Gardiner, assisted by Natalie Ridgley.