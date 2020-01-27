Wake Up With BWW 1/27: Kevin Chamberlin Joins THE PROM Film, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Kevin Chamberlin is going to the prom! According to an updated cast list on IMDB, the three time Tony nominated actor will portray Sheldon Saperstein in the upcoming film adaptation of the musical, The Prom.

This weekend, Dear Evan Hansen said goodbye to its star, Andrew Barth Feldman. Jordan Fisher assumes the title role beginning tomorrow, January 28.

This weekend also brought us the 32nd anniversary of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway! Go inside the cast's celebration in the photos below!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Stage and Screen Actress Marsha Kramer, Best Known For MODERN FAMILY, Has Passed Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Marsha Kramer, best known for her role on Modern Family, has passed away.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used To Be Mine' On THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW!

Sara Bareilles is making her West End debut in London's production of Waitress, leading the show as Jenna for the next six weeks! She gave fans a sneak peek of her performance with an incredible rendition of 'She Used To Be Mine' on The Graham Norton Show. Watch the video below!. (more...)

3) Kevin Chamberlin Joins the Cast of THE PROM Film

Kevin Chamberlin is going to the prom! According to an updated cast list on IMDB, the three time Tony nominated actor will portray Sheldon Saperstein in the upcoming film adaptation of the musical, The Prom.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Andrew Barth Feldman Bids Farewell to DEAR EVAN HANSEN; Plays Final Performance

Andrew Barth Feldman bid farewell to Dear Evan Hansen on January 26.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Celebrates its 32nd Anniversary on Broadway

The Phantom of the Opera celebrated its 32nd Anniversary on January 26, 2020. On January 25, the company celebrated. They posed backstage after the performance and held a pizza party in honor of the big day.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Sean McDermott

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

WEST SIDE STORY Cast Members Preview the Show at The Guggenheim Today

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presents West Side Story: Ivo van Hove and Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 7:30pm.

Prior to West Side Story's February 6 opening, audience members are invited behind the scenes as van Hove and De Keersmaeker participate in a moderated discussion and cast members perform highlights.

What we're watching: If You Were an Emoji, Which Would You Be? The Stars of EMOJILAND Make Their Picks!

Emojiland has officially opened off-Broadway! The new musical will run through March 19, 2020 at The Duke on 42nd Street in New 42nd Street Studios (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues).

On opening night, BroadwayWorld asked the cast: If you were an emoji, which would you be? Watch to see how Lesli Margherita, Josh Lamon and more respond!

Social Butterfly: Mandy Gonzalez Bids Farewell to HAMILTON Music Director With Rendition of 'Everything I Know' From IN THE HEIGHTS

Last week, Hamilton on Broadway said happy trails to its Music Director, Kurt Crowley, with a special "Saturday Night On Broadway" pre-show serenade.

Mandy Gonzalez sang a rendition of Everything I Know from In the Heights, alongside incoming Music Director Ian Weinberger.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Alan Cumming, who turns 55 today!

Alan Cumming made his professional acting debut as Malcolm in Michael Boyd's production of Macbeth at the Tron Theatre, Glasgow in 1985. 28 Years later he played nearly all the parts in the National Theatre of Scotland's sensational re-imagining of the Scottish play on Broadway, earning him the Broadway.com and Broadwayworld.com Best Actor Awards and a Drama League Performance of Distinction Nomination. After working extensively in the Scottish theatre, he made his West End debut in Conquest of the South Pole earned him his first Olivier award nomination. He appeared with the RSC, played Romeo for the RNT Studio and earned further Olivier nominations for La Bete and Cabaret. His career-defining Hamlet for the English Touring Theatre earned him huge critical acclaim, a TMA Best Actor award and Shakespeare Globe nomination. He won an Olivier for Accidental Death of an Anarchist at the Royal National Theatre. In 1998 he made his sensational Broadway debut when Cabaret transferred to NYC, winning him the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Theatre World, NY Press, FANY and Public Advocate awards. He went on to appear on Broadway in Design for Living and as Mack the Knife in The Threepenny Opera. Off-Broadway he appeared as the Pope in Jean Genet's Elle (which he also adapted) and as Trigorin in The Seagull opposite Dianne Wiest. In 2006, he returned to the West End in Martin Sherman's Bent, and in 2007 appeared in the National Theatre of Scotland's The Bacchae, directed by John Tiffany (Herald ArcAngel Award).

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles