VIDEO: Mandy Gonzalez Bids Farewell to HAMILTON Music Director With Rendition of 'Everything I Know' From IN THE HEIGHTS

Last week, Hamilton on Broadway said happy trails to its Music Director, Kurt Crowley, with a special "Saturday Night On Broadway" pre-show serenade.

Mandy Gonzalez sang a rendition of Everything I Know from In the Heights, alongside incoming Music Director Ian Weinberger.

Watch the video below!

HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 and took home 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. It is also currently playing in San Francisco, Chicago, on tour in the US and in London's West End, where it opened in December 2017 winning seven Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music.

The Broadway Hamilton company currently includes Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr; Nicholas Christopher as George Washington; Joanna A. Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler; James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Krystal Joy Brown as Eliza Hamilton; Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton; Euan Morton as King George III; and Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Hamilton'S score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.





