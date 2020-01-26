VIDEO: Andrew Barth Feldman Bids Farewell to DEAR EVAN HANSEN; Plays Final Performance Today

Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Andrew Barth Feldman bids farewell to Dear Evan Hansen today, January 26.

As previously announced, a new Evan Hansen has been found in Jordan Fisher. The recording artist and actor will join the cast, playing the title role for a limited 16-week engagement, beginning Tuesday, January 28.

Feldman signed off by creating a special vlog during his final week at the Music Box Theatre.

Watch below!

Feldman made his Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen after getting his big start at the Jimmy Awards. He joined the company on January 30, 2019.

The cast of Dear Evan Hansen currently also features Jessica Phillips as Heidi Hansen, Gabrielle Carrubba as Zoe Murphy, Christiane Noll as Cynthia Murphy, Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman, Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Beck, and Ivan Hernandez as Larry Murphy.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You