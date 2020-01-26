Stage and Screen Actress Marsha Kramer, Best Known For MODERN FAMILY, Has Passed Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Marsha Kramer, best known for her role on Modern Family, has passed away. She was 74 years old.

The news was shared by MODERN FAMILY casting director Jeff Greenberg on Twitter.

So sad to hear that my long time friend, Marsha Kramer passed away yesterday at the age of 74. She was so delightful in the 14 eps she shot as Margaret on MODERN FAMILY over the last 7 yrs, but I'll always remember her soaring aloft as Wendy to Sandy Duncan's Peter Pan. #RIP pic.twitter.com/H3vfdzPfiP - Jeff Greenberg (@JeffGreenbergCD) January 24, 2020

Kramer graduated from UCLA with a degree in Theater Arts and English, and studied at the Royal Academy in London. She began as a theater actress, and appeared on Broadway in Peter Pan, as Wendy, in 1979. Her other notable theatrical roles include "Agnes Gooch" to Juliet Prowse's Mame, and "Amy" in Company with Carol Burnett.

Her television work includes MODERN FAMILY (recurring), Dr. Ken Eagleheart (recurring), Malcolm in the Middle, Frasier (recurring), Touched by An Angel, Love & War, Life Goes On, Cheers, Newhart and the Bill Cosby Show.

Kramer is a founding and board member of The Musical Theatre Guild (MTG) which performs concert staged readings of seldom done gems of the musical theater at Glendale's historic Alex Theatre, and a founding member of CCAP - Classic & Contemporary American Plays (began by Bonnie Franklin) bringing theater into the lives of children of diverse backgrounds.

She is married to Jim Keller who she met when he was the theater manager and she was performing at the Mayfair Music Hall in Santa Monica. They share their life with numerous kitties who have adopted them, and the dearest shelter rescue, Dylann. Though she continues her acting career, together Marsha and Jim have carried on a family business begun by her parents in 1949 - Kramers Pipe & Tobacco Shop in Beverly Hills.





