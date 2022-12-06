Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wake Up With BWW 12/6: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Opening Night Coverage, and More!

Plus, Fat Ham is headed to Broadway, and more!

Dec. 06, 2022  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include coverage from opening night of A Beautiful Noise, featuring Neil Diamond himself! Plus, Fat Ham is headed to Broadway, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

Video: Neil Diamond Performs 'Sweet Caroline' at Opening Night of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
by Opening Night

Last night, Neil Diamond himself surprised the crowd, as well as the cast, at opening night of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, where he performed an impromptu rendition of 'Sweet Caroline.' Check out video footage here!. (more...)

Photos: Neil Diamond Performs and Meets With the Cast at Opening Night of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
by Bruce Glikas

Last night, Neil Diamond himself surprised the opening night crowd, as well as the cast, at opening night of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, where he performed an impromptu rendition of "Sweet Caroline." BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos here!. (more...)

Photos: Inside BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 3OTH CELEBRATION Rehearsals
by Michael Major

ABC has shared photos from inside rehearsals for Beauty & the Best: A 30th Celebration. The new photos feature a first look at Josh Groban and Rita Moreno in costume, plus Joshua Henry, David Alan Grier, Derek Hough, and more. The cast is also set to include H.E.R., Martin Short, Shania Twain, Rizwan Manji, Jon Jon Briones, and Leo Abelo Perry.. (more...)

James Ijames' Pulitzer Prize-Winning FAT HAM Will Open on Broadway in 2023
by Nicole Rosky

The 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames will make its Broadway premiere in 2023. The Public's Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director Saheem Ali returns to direct the complete original Off-Broadway cast, including Nikki Crawford as "Tedra," Chris Herbie Holland as "Tio," Billy Eugene Jones as "Rev" and "Pap," Adrianna Mitchell as "Opal," Calvin Leon Smith as "Larry," Marcel Spears as "Juicy," and Benja Kay Thomas as "Rabby.". (more...)

VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson & Amber Riley Sing 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going' From DREAMGIRLS on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
by Michael Major

Amber Riley joined Jennifer Hudson for an impromptu performance of '(And I Am Telling You) I'm Not Going' from Dreamgirls. During their interview, Riley discussed how she resonated with the character of Effie White in the iconic musical. Watch the new video of their special performance now!. (more...)

Video: Will Swenson and Company Celebrate Opening Night of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
by Opening Night

Last night was the official opening night of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out our coverage from the red carpet in the video here!. (more...)

SIX to Welcome New Queens to Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Tony Award-winning hit musical SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, welcomed new Queens on December 5, 2022, to Broadway's Lena Horne Theatre.. (more...)

Photos: On the Red Carpet of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas

See photos from the opening night red carpet of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. Including a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten. . (more...)

Anthony Rapp and Ken Ithiphol Welcome First Child
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Anthony Rapp and Ken Ithiphol have a son! Rapp shared to Instagram, 'Ken and I are thrilled to share that our family has grown! Our son, Rai Larson Ithiphol, was brought into the world on Friday, December 2, 2022, by an incredibly generous surrogate, to whom we are eternally grateful.'. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

More Hot Stories For You


Video: The New Queens of SIX Perform A Fabulous Finale for Their First Performance!Video: The New Queens of SIX Perform A Fabulous Finale for Their First Performance!
December 5, 2022

The Broadway production of SIX, the hit musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, welcomed its newest cast of queens tonight! See video of Broadway's newest Tudor pop divas in action here!
Video: Mariah Carey Takes Part in Radio City Rockettes Tik Tok ChallengeVideo: Mariah Carey Takes Part in Radio City Rockettes Tik Tok Challenge
December 5, 2022

Watch Mariah Carey's TikTok stitch, joining in on The Radio City Rockettes' new TikTok challenge – #ChristmasObsessed.
Anthony Rapp and Ken Ithiphol Welcome First ChildAnthony Rapp and Ken Ithiphol Welcome First Child
December 5, 2022

Anthony Rapp and Ken Ithiphol have a son! Rapp shared to Instagram, 'Ken and I are thrilled to share that our family has grown! Our son, Rai Larson Ithiphol, was brought into the world on Friday, December 2, 2022, by an incredibly generous surrogate, to whom we are eternally grateful.'
Video: See Katie Brayben & Andrew Rannells in TAMMY FAYE World Premiere at The Almeida TheatreVideo: See Katie Brayben & Andrew Rannells in TAMMY FAYE World Premiere at The Almeida Theatre
December 5, 2022

See footage from the world premiere of Tammy Faye, a new musical from Elton John, Jake Shears and James Graham, that ran at The Almeida Theatre from October 13 - December 3, 2022.
New Musical OBSESSED, THE STORY OF DIANE WARREN...SO FAR in Development, Directed by Kathleen MarshallNew Musical OBSESSED, THE STORY OF DIANE WARREN...SO FAR in Development, Directed by Kathleen Marshall
December 5, 2022

OBSESSED, The Story of Diane Warren...so far, a new musical based on the incredible life of one of the most famous and successful songwriters of all time, is in development.
