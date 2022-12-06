Wake Up With BWW 12/6: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Opening Night Coverage, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Video: Neil Diamond Performs 'Sweet Caroline' at Opening Night of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Last night, Neil Diamond himself surprised the crowd, as well as the cast, at opening night of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, where he performed an impromptu rendition of 'Sweet Caroline.' Check out video footage here!. (more...)

Photos: Inside BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 3OTH CELEBRATION Rehearsals

ABC has shared photos from inside rehearsals for Beauty & the Best: A 30th Celebration. The new photos feature a first look at Josh Groban and Rita Moreno in costume, plus Joshua Henry, David Alan Grier, Derek Hough, and more. The cast is also set to include H.E.R., Martin Short, Shania Twain, Rizwan Manji, Jon Jon Briones, and Leo Abelo Perry.. (more...)

James Ijames' Pulitzer Prize-Winning FAT HAM Will Open on Broadway in 2023

The 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames will make its Broadway premiere in 2023. The Public's Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director Saheem Ali returns to direct the complete original Off-Broadway cast, including Nikki Crawford as "Tedra," Chris Herbie Holland as "Tio," Billy Eugene Jones as "Rev" and "Pap," Adrianna Mitchell as "Opal," Calvin Leon Smith as "Larry," Marcel Spears as "Juicy," and Benja Kay Thomas as "Rabby.". (more...)

VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson & Amber Riley Sing 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going' From DREAMGIRLS on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Amber Riley joined Jennifer Hudson for an impromptu performance of '(And I Am Telling You) I'm Not Going' from Dreamgirls. During their interview, Riley discussed how she resonated with the character of Effie White in the iconic musical. Watch the new video of their special performance now!. (more...)

SIX to Welcome New Queens to Broadway

The Tony Award-winning hit musical SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, welcomed new Queens on December 5, 2022, to Broadway's Lena Horne Theatre.. (more...)

Photos: On the Red Carpet of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Opening Night

See photos from the opening night red carpet of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. Including a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten. . (more...)

Anthony Rapp and Ken Ithiphol Welcome First Child

Anthony Rapp and Ken Ithiphol have a son! Rapp shared to Instagram, 'Ken and I are thrilled to share that our family has grown! Our son, Rai Larson Ithiphol, was brought into the world on Friday, December 2, 2022, by an incredibly generous surrogate, to whom we are eternally grateful.'. (more...)

