VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson & Amber Riley Sing 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going' From DREAMGIRLS on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

Dec. 05, 2022  

Fresh off her The Masked Singer win, Amber Riley joined Jennifer Hudson for a performance of "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" from Dreamgirls on the latest episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

During the interview, Riley discussed how she resonated with the character of Effie White from the iconic musical.

"Having [Effie's] story of this gift and not being able to be out in the front and so I felt like doing things like Masked Singer and doing Dancing With the Stars, I get to be triumphant for those stories. I get to be the winner for those stories," Riley shared.

After the interview, Hudson and Riley played a game which involved a special duet version of ""And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going." Watch the video of the performance below!

Jennifer Hudson won an Academy Award for playing the role of Effie White in the 2006 film adaptation of Dreamgirls. In 2017, Riley took on the role for a West End revival. Her performance won her an Olivier Award.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit here for programming information.

Watch the performance here:

