Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Anthony Rapp and Ken Ithiphol Welcome First Child

Anthony Rapp and Ken Ithiphol Welcome First Child

Congratulations to the new parents!

Dec. 05, 2022  

Anthony Rapp and Ken Ithiphol have announced that they have a son!

Rapp shared to Instagram, "Ken and I are thrilled to share that our family has grown! Our son, Rai Larson Ithiphol, was brought into the world on Friday, December 2, 2022, by an incredibly generous surrogate, to whom we are eternally grateful. (Rai is pronounced like "rye" or "chai.")

We love him very much."

See the post below:

Broadway: Rent, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Six Degrees of Separation, Precious Sons (Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk nomination). Off-Broadway: Raised in Captivity, Sophistry, The Destiny of Me, Some Americans Abroad, among others. Film: Adventures in Babysitting, School Ties, Dazed and Confused, Six Degrees of Separation, Rent, Man of the Century, Road Trip, Winter Passing, A Beautiful Mind. TV: "The X-Files," "Law & Order: SVU" and "Psych." Author of Without You: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and the Musical Rent, which was adapted into the one-man show, Without You, and performed nationally and internationally.

He also plays the role of Lieutenant Commander Paul Stamets on the television series Star Trek: Discovery.



Related Stories
Photos: On the Red Carpet of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Opening Night Photo
Photos: On the Red Carpet of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Opening Night
See photos from the opening night red carpet of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. Including a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten.
Photos: Inside BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 3OTH CELEBRATION Rehearsals Photo
Photos: Inside BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 3OTH CELEBRATION Rehearsals
ABC has shared photos from inside rehearsals for Beauty & the Best: A 30th Celebration. The new photos feature a first look at Josh Groban and Rita Moreno in costume, plus Joshua Henry, David Alan Grier, Derek Hough, and more. The cast is also set to include H.E.R., Martin Short, Shania Twain, Rizwan Manji, Jon Jon Briones, and Leo Abelo Perry.
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards Photo
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
The latest standings as of Monday, December 5th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Video: See Katie Brayben & Andrew Rannells in TAMMY FAYE Photo
Video: See Katie Brayben & Andrew Rannells in TAMMY FAYE
See footage from the world premiere of Tammy Faye, a new musical from Elton John, Jake Shears and James Graham, that ran at The Almeida Theatre from October 13 - December 3, 2022.

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 12/5: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Opens on Broadway, and More!Wake Up With BWW 12/5: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Opens on Broadway, and More!
December 5, 2022

Top stories include reviews and coverage from last night's opening of A Beautiful Noise, the Neil Diamond Musical! Stay tuned for more coverage today as we take you inside the big night.
VIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth and Country Star Maren Morris Sing 'For Good' from WICKEDVIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth and Country Star Maren Morris Sing 'For Good' from WICKED
December 4, 2022

Maren Morris surprised audiences by bringing out Kristin Chenoweth to join her for a performance of 'For Good' from WICKED during the final show of Morris's Humble Quest concert tour at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Watch the video here.
Photos: First Look at Ashley Blanchet, Graham Rowat, Gavin Lee, and More in Paper Mill's THE SOUND OF MUSICPhotos: First Look at Ashley Blanchet, Graham Rowat, Gavin Lee, and More in Paper Mill's THE SOUND OF MUSIC
December 3, 2022

Paper Mill Playhouse (Mark S. Hoebee-Producing Artistic Director; Michael Stotts- Managing Director), recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has released production photos for The Sound of Music. The show began performances at Paper Mill Playhouse on Friday, December 2 and will play through Sunday, January 1, 2023.
KPOP Producers Issue Letter in Response to New York Times ReviewKPOP Producers Issue Letter in Response to New York Times Review
December 3, 2022

In response to Jesse Green's review of KPOP from the New York Times, the producers of KPOP have issued a response letter, requesting that Green 'issue an apology to the cast and creators of [KPOP] for the insensitive and, frankly, offensive review.'
Suzan-Lori Parks' PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR to Return to The Public in April 2023Suzan-Lori Parks' PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR to Return to The Public in April 2023
December 2, 2022

After a truncated run as a result of several COVID-19 cases in the company, Suzan-Lori Parks’ theatrical concert PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR will be returning for an engagement in The Public Theater's Joe’s Pub in April 2023.
share