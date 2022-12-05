Anthony Rapp and Ken Ithiphol Welcome First Child

Anthony Rapp and Ken Ithiphol have announced that they have a son!

Rapp shared to Instagram, "Ken and I are thrilled to share that our family has grown! Our son, Rai Larson Ithiphol, was brought into the world on Friday, December 2, 2022, by an incredibly generous surrogate, to whom we are eternally grateful. (Rai is pronounced like "rye" or "chai.")

We love him very much."

See the post below:

Broadway: Rent, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Six Degrees of Separation, Precious Sons (Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk nomination). Off-Broadway: Raised in Captivity, Sophistry, The Destiny of Me, Some Americans Abroad, among others. Film: Adventures in Babysitting, School Ties, Dazed and Confused, Six Degrees of Separation, Rent, Man of the Century, Road Trip, Winter Passing, A Beautiful Mind. TV: "The X-Files," "Law & Order: SVU" and "Psych." Author of Without You: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and the Musical Rent, which was adapted into the one-man show, Without You, and performed nationally and internationally.

He also plays the role of Lieutenant Commander Paul Stamets on the television series Star Trek: Discovery.

