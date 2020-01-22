Wake Up With BWW 1/22: A SOLDIER'S PLAY Reviews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

A Soldier's Play officially opened last night! Read the reviews, and check out our opening night coverage below!

Frozen 2 is coming to DVD and Blu-ray! Just in time for Valentine's Day, the film comes home, with a sing-along version and all-new extras, on Digital in 4K Ultra HD, HD and Movies Anywhere on Feb. 11, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 25.

Read more on these and other top stories below!

1) Desi Oakley Steps In For Act 2 as Jenna In WAITRESS London Following Lucie Jones' Return

After making her West End debut as Jenna in Waitress Desi Oakley again took to the West End stage last night in the lead role after Lucie Jones was unable to perform for Act 2 following her return to the production. Oakley was flown in overnight to fill in at the production when all the performers who could go on as Jenna became ill.x. (more...)

2) Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, & Todd Phillips to Produce Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Film at Netflix

Netflix has acquired all rights to Bradley Cooper's untitled Leonard Bernstein film, according to Deadline. Cooper will direct, star in and produce the film from the script he co-wrote with Josh Singer. Cooper has been working closely with Bernstein's children, Jamie, Alexander and Nina, for the past two years on the film.. (more...)

3) BWW Interview: Joe Iconis On Bringing BE MORE CHILL To London

Be More Chill, a musical about a teenage boy who uses a supercomputer brain implant to help him fit in at school and get the girl, became a surprise Broadway hit thanks to its hugely dedicated fandom. Now, the show is coming to London's The Other Palace - the first venue outside of the States. Creator Joe Iconis discusses the show's development, fan support, and why it's struck such a chord with young audiences in particular.. (more...)

4) Blu-ray and Digital Release Dates Announced for FROZEN 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios' Frozen 2 has melted hearts around the world, becoming the No. 1 animated feature of all time. Just in time for Valentine's Day, the follow-up to 2013's hit Oscar®-winning Best Animated Feature, Frozen, comes home, with a sing-along version and all-new extras, on Digital in 4K Ultra HD, HD and Movies Anywhere on Feb. 11, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 25.. (more...)

Opening Night Coverage: A Soldier's Play officially opened on Broadway last night, January 21!

Read the reviews here.

Check out more photos of the cast's opening night bows here!

What we're watching: Will MOULIN ROUGE's Aaron Tveit Get Stumped Playing Song Association?

Moulin Rouge star Aaron Tveit is putting his musical knowledge to the test with Elle's Song Association series. Which word will stump him? Watch as he belts out U2, *NSYNC and a little bit of Broadway!

Social Butterfly: Rob McClure Shares a First Peek at MRS. DOUBTFIRE

Everyone's favorite nanny is on her way to Broadway in Mrs. Doubtfire! The show's star Rob McClure shared a first peek at the character on Instagram this evening! Catch a glimpse of her, poppets!

