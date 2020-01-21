Video: Rob McClure Shares a First Peek at MRS. DOUBTFIRE

Click Here for More Articles on MRS. DOUBTFIRE

Everyone's favorite nanny is on her way to Broadway in Mrs. Doubtfire! The show's star Rob McClure shared a first peek at the character on Instagram this evening! Catch a glimpse of her below, poppets!

The musical features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! Four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!) will direct and Lorin Latarro (Waitress) will choreograph. Ethan Popp (Tina) will serve as Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator.

The principal cast of Mrs. Doubtfire features Rob McClure in the title role, Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmeyer, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard. Further casting will be announced at a later date.





