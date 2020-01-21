Blu-ray and Digital Release Dates Announced for FROZEN 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" has melted hearts around the world, becoming the No. 1 animated feature of all time. Just in time for Valentine's Day, the follow-up to 2013's hit Oscar®-winning Best Animated Feature,"Frozen," comes home, with a sing-along version and all-new extras, on Digital in 4K Ultra HD™, HD and Movies Anywhere on Feb. 11, and on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD on Feb. 25.

"Frozen 2" bonus features include deleted scenes, deleted songs, Easter eggs, outtakes and a sing-along version with lyrics to the film's forever-infectious songs. Extras invite viewers to go behind-the-scenes to hear personal, making-of stories from the "Frozen 2" cast and crew. Fans who bring the film home early on Digital will receive two exclusive extras: an interview with songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez , who won an Oscar® for Best Original Song ("Let It Go," 2014) and wrote seven original songs for "Frozen 2," and a deleted song titled "Unmeltable Me."

"Frozen 2" will be packaged several ways to ensure families get the most out of their at-home viewing experience. The film will first be made available on Digital in 4K Ultra HD™, HD and SD offerings on Feb 11 with two extra bonus exclusives. Additionally, a Digital bundle, which includes both "Frozen" and "Frozen 2," will be made available for purchase in 4K Ultra HD™, HD and SD. Physical copies of the film will be available on Feb. 25 as a 4K Ultra HD™ Combo Pack (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital Code), a Multi-Screen Edition (Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Code) and a single DVD.

Additionally, all-new toys inspired by the film's finale featuring Queen Anna and Elsa the Snow Queen will hit retail shelves on February 22 timed to the in-home release.



Bonus Features (may vary by retailer)

Sing-Along Version of the Movie - Sing along with your favorite songs as you watch the movie.

Song Selection - Jump to your favorite musical moments, with on-screen lyrics. Songs include Oscar®-nominated "Into The Unknown," "All Is Found," "Some Things Never Change," "When I Am Older," "Lost in the Woods," "Show Yourself," and "The Next Right Thing"

Outtakes - Laugh along with the cast of "Frozen 2" as they record their lines, sing their songs and have fun in the recording booth.

Deleted Scenes - Check out a few scenes that never made the final cut. Intro - Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck offer a glimpse into their filmmaking process with scenes that didn't make the final cut. Prologue - A battle rages between Arendelle and the Northuldra while a mysterious figure challenges King Agnarr. Secret Room - A secret room reveals even more of Anna and Elsa's past, including a shocking revelation about their mother. Elsa's Dream - Anna's playful glimpse into Elsa's dream takes a dark turn. Hard Nokks - Kristoff reveals his true feelings about life in Arendelle when the Nokk won't take no for an answer. A Place of Our Own - Elsa uses her magic to relieve Anna's lingering doubts about their parents' faith in her.



Deleted Songs - When it comes to "Frozen 2," there can never be too much music. Hear some of the songs that got cut from the final film. Intro - Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck revel in the chance to share a few songs that didn't make it into the final film. "Home" - Anna savors every moment as she wanders through this kingdom she calls home. "I Wanna Get This Right" - Kristoff wants everything to be perfect before he proposes, leaving Anna to wonder, "Will it ever be just right?"

The Spirits of "Frozen 2" - Cast and crew explore the Scandinavian and Nordic mythology that inspired the spirits inhabiting the enchanted forest of "Frozen 2."

Did You Know??? - Olaf asks us the question "Did You Know" as we discover "Frozen 2" fun facts, Easter eggs and tidbits about the making of the film.

Scoring a Sequel - Composer Christophe Beck combines a 91-piece orchestra with 30 choral voices to create the compelling score for "Frozen 2."

Gale Tests - They say you can't see the wind. Only its effects. Filmmakers give it a shot while creating the playful wind spirit, Gale. Gale Test - A young girl and boy play tag in this fully animated effort to "give personality to something that's invisible." Hand-Drawn Gale Test - A hand-drawn test to bring the precocious wind spirit to life.



Multi-Language Reel "Into the Unknown" in 29 Languages - Hear Elsa's soaring call to adventure in 29 different languages

Music Videos - Weezer and Panic! at the Disco lend their voices to a few of the soaring melodies from "Frozen 2." "Into the Unkown" (Panic! at the Disco version) - Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie stars in their version of "Into The Unknown" from "Frozen 2." "Lost in the Woods" (Weezer version) - Weezer puts their spin on Kristoff's epic ballad, "Lost In the Woods."



Digital Exclusives:

Meet the Lopezes - Meet the award-winning husband-and-wife team behind the incredible songs from "Frozen" and "Frozen 2."

Deleted Song "Unmeltable Me" - An animatic version of Olaf's celebratory song about his newfound freedom.





