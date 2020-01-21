Review Roundup: A SOLDIER'S PLAY Opens On Broadway - See What the Critics Are Saying

Click Here for More Articles on A SOLDIER'S PLAY

A Soldier's Play opens tonight on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street).

A Soldier's Play stars David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, Nnamdi Asomugha, Jerry O'Connell, McKinley Belcher III, Rob Demery, Jared Grimes, Billy Eugene Jones, Nate Mann, Warner Miller, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Lee Aaron Rosen.

1944. A black Sergeant is murdered on a Louisiana Army base, and one tenacious investigator must race against his white leadership to unravel the crime before they unravel him. A hair-raising drama that reverberates with the "authentic and exciting pulse" (Ben Brantley, The New York Times) of mystery, Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece rockets onto Broadway for the first time, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun).

See what the critics are saying:

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: Leon's direction emphasizes the beauty of the men's blackness. At the start of the play and during transitions between scenes, the servicemen-played by Nnamdi Asomugha, Rob Demery, Billy Eugene Jones, McKinley Belcher III, Warner Miller and tap dancer Jared Grimes-raise their voices into rich, deep blues.

