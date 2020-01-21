VIDEO: Will MOULIN ROUGE's Aaron Tveit Get Stumped Playing Song Association?
Moulin Rouge star Aaron Tveit is putting his musical knowledge to the test with Elle's Song Association series. Which word will stump him? Watch below as he belts out U2, *NSYNC and a little bit of Broadway!
Tveit's other Broadway credits include: Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Wicked, Hairspray. Other stage credits include: Assassins (West End), Rent (Hollywood Bowl). TV: "Graceland" (USA), "BrainDead" (CBS), "Grease Live!" (FOX), "The Code," "The Good Fight," "Gossip Girl." Film: Enjolras in the Oscar-winning Les Misérables, Out of Blue (TIFF), Created Equal, Undrafted, Better Off Single, Big Sky, Howl, and others.
He has performed at Webster Hall, Irving Plaza, LCT American Songbook. Tours: Paramount N.Y., House of Blues, Boston, San Diego; The Belasco: L.A.; Barns at Wolf Trap: DC; The Vets: RI, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Philly. Recordings: Live Album: "The Radio in My Head."