Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, & Todd Phillips to Produce Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Film at Netflix

Netflix has acquired all rights to Bradley Cooper's untitled Leonard Bernstein film, according to Deadline. Cooper will direct, star in and produce the film from the script he co-wrote with Josh Singer. Cooper has been working closely with Bernstein's children, Jamie, Alexander and Nina, for the past two years on the film.

The drama spans over 30 years in telling the story of the marriage between Bernstein and his wife, Felicia Montealegre.

The film features a slew of top producers including Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Todd Phillips, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, and Fred Berner and Amy Durning.

The film will begin production early next year and Netflix will give it a theatrical release before the film premieres on its site.

Scott Stuber, the head of film at Netflix spoke about the news saying, "Bradley's directorial debut was nothing short of brilliant and he quickly cemented himself as a serious filmmaker. His strong passion and clear vision for bringing to life the relationship between the iconic composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre promises to do their lives justice as only this renowned filmmaking team can. We are honored to be working with the Bernsteins to share their family's story with audiences everywhere."

Read the original article on Deadline.





